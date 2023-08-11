Police Have Photos Of Suspect In Downtown Graffiti Vandalism

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person they are looking for in connection with several graffiti incidents downtown.

The vandalism has been reported at several businesses in the Market Street, Broad Street, and ML King Boulevard areas, including the historic Read House Hotel in the last week.

The Police Department released pictures of the person investigators are looking for.

Anyone with information that might be useful can call 423 698-2525 or report through the Atlas One mobile app and can remain anonymous.