A 38-year-old woman was shot at a residence in East Brainerd early Friday morning.

Officers from the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot call in the 7500 block of John Henry Road at 12:31 a.m.

The victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds when shots were fired into a residence. The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.