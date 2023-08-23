Latest Headlines

Over $1,000 Stolen From Person's Venmo Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Wednesday, August 23, 2023

An individual in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road reported that over $1,000 had been stolen from their Venmo account.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9000 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked and no emergencies were found.

Police responded to a reportedly unconscious party outside the Springhill Suites hotel, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Officers arrived to find an individual asleep on the sidewalk. The individual, known to local law enforcement, was checked for warrants and released.

Police responded to a call for a “water truck” allegedly stealing water from the fire hydrant near the Cracker Barrel, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

A Robinson Farm resident made a noise complaint against a neighbor who had been mowing their lawn, stating that they could hear the lawn mower in their home.

A business alarm was activated at the Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in the Apison Crossing plaza. Everything checked out ok.

A stolen U-Haul auto trailer was found abandoned at the dead end of Ooltewah Cemetery Road and was recovered.

An officer took a theft report from the Spring Green apartments. A resident alleged that their food stamp card had been stolen and used.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original methamphetamine possession charge.

Two Collegedale fugitives were booked on bond revocation warrants from original shoplifting charges.

Police responded to an unknown trouble call at the Verizon store, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. The store clerk advised that there were no problems.

A concerned citizen reported that an elderly individual’s power chair appeared to have stopped working in the 9600 block of Leyland Drive. The elderly individual was not located by police.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug paraphernalia charge.

An alarm was activated at Reach Health and Wellness Chiropractic, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

An unknown 911 call came in from the campus of Southern Adventist University, in the 4800 block of University Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A parent came to the police department with their child who was having a mental health crisis. The officers were able to speak with the individual and gain their compliance.

Police responded to an individual having a mental health crisis in the 9500 block of Pasture Drive. The individual was transported to a local facility for an evaluation.

An unknown 911 came in from the 10300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked and no emergencies were found.

A night shift officer checked on an individual riding a bicycle near Dead Man’s Curve, in the 9800 block of Lee Highway. The individual was advised that they needed to put lights and reflectors on their bicycle for their own safety and wellbeing if they were going to ride it at night.

A night shift officer conducting routine business checks made contact with an individual walking around the Thrifty Med Plus pharmacy. The individual claimed to live in the nearby apartments and was out for a late night walk.


