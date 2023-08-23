Grand Jury Reports Jails Need More Resources And There Are Too Many DUI Cases

The Grand Jury for the May – August 2023 term presents the following report:

We the Regular Grand Jury count it an honor and a privilege to serve our community. We have gained a new outlook on the judicial process which includes those who serve in law enforcement and the entire court system. Our term of service on the Grand Jury offered each member a tremendous educational opportunity. We learned about the functioning of the county, its agencies, city governments, special districts and much more. We were exposed to many of the people who enable our county and cities to deliver the services on which Hamilton County residents depend. We experienced that a positive impact can be made to local government as a direct result of citizen participation.

We are grateful for your support and guidance and that of the Grand Jury Foreman, Mr. Jimmy Anderson, the DA, Ms. Coty Wamp, and the ADA, Mr. Tom Landis.

This report reflects the thoughts and opinions of the Grand Jury members that were observed by us during the above-mentioned session that we served.



We liked and appreciated that the judges, drug captain, sheriff and all those that hold various city and county positions came down to talk with us. We were presented with a report titled “How much Fentanyl will kill you”. We were also given a report that explained the various felony classes along with the possible sentences and/or corresponding fines. We found these reports and in person visits to be very informative.

We heard approximately 210 cases. We could have heard more cases if more officers would have presented their cases. It was explained to us that second or third shift officers couldn’t easily make it in during our session hours and while this is understandable, still we feel that these officers could do better with their scheduling to make their required appearances. Their appearance would help with processing the back-log of cases and also would allow us to ask questions.

The officers that did appear to present their cases were very well prepared and very professional. We especially appreciated when officers brought video evidence to assist in explaining the case.

We liked how every morning Jimmy moved us to talk about a world problem and opened us up to see everyone’s different opinions on the topic.

We all learned more about the law, city, and county. We also learned a lot about the court process.

There should be more than two crime labs in the state. Two is insufficient for the whole state causing delays in analyzing evidence.

Tom Landis was very informative. He assisted us with understanding the meaning of various crime terminology. This was of great help in focusing our efforts and left us with a deeper understanding of the law. Coty Wamp also provided valuable input during our sessions.

Jimmy Anderson was great to work with.

Sherriff Garrett spoke about improvements regarding staffing issues and an additional school added to the D.A.R.E. program.

Pay should be higher than $13 per day.

Too many DUI cases. Too many other lesser crimes and misdemeanors were brought to us, many of which could be settled in general sessions court.

Enjoyed the mock trial that we participated in.

We liked having coffee.

We liked the room set up and private bathroom.

Trip to Hamilton County Jail and detention center:

We notice female inmates, sleeping on the floor, need more beds.

Contraband seemed to be a huge problem.

Electrical contractors with tools (could be used as weapons) allowed to walk freely among inmates.

More efficient use of time during Silverdale tour. Spent too much time in the lobby for introductory comments (45 minutes) which took away time from seeing the actual facilities; for example, inmate living conditions.

Not enough supervision (most likely due to low wages).

New area looked nice but was surprised how small it was considering the large number of inmates.

Not enough man-power. Deputy Chief Shepard mentioned they were understaffed.

Poor conditions and deterioration of old jail facility poses safety concerns.

The Women’s section is particularly deteriorated.

Trip to Juvenile Detention Center:

Found it alarming that they had two people per cell when they had empty cells.

Kitchen was very clean. Kitchen staff was great. The three meals per day were well thought out.

The school and instructor were great.

The juvenile court judge explained many things to us in great detail.

The administrator was very professional and helpful in explaining operations and processes.



General:

The state of Tennessee should have more mental health facilities.