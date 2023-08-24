Police Blotter: Gun Found In Ice Machine At Hotel; Woman Waits 3 Hours To Report Hit And Run Because Of An Errand

The manager of Weston Hotel at 801 Pine St. told police one of his employees found a Glock 45 9mm, wrapped inside a plastic bag inside of the ice machine on the 10th floor. The Glock was found to be loaded with an extended magazine, 9mm x23. Police found the firearm was stolen out of East Ridge and it was taken out of NCIC. Police transported the stolen firearm, magazine, and ammo to the Chattanooga Property Division. The owner of the stolen firearm was informed to contact the Chattanooga Property Division to retrieve his gun.

* * *

Police were called to Veterans Way where a woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument that grew heated. She called police but he left before police arrived.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer saw a man sitting on the back porch/loading dock area of 5114 Hixson Pike, an address that had specifically requested officers to trespass anyone on their premises after closing. The officer spoke with the man who said he was just resting. The officer told him that the business had requested no one be on their property unless engaged in their business. He agreed to leave without issue.

* * *

Police were called to W. 47th Street where a man and woman were in a verbal altercation over car keys. Officers split them up to avoid further conflict. The woman then gave the man the keys to his car and he left.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a black male sitting by the door of Christian Brothers Automotive at 5595 Hixson Pike. The caller stated that the man told him he needed to be picked up by the police. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the man who identified himself at the front door of the business. He said he wanted a ride to the hospital, but when the officer asked him what his emergent medical complaint was, he told police to make one up for him. The officer told the man they would not be lying to EMS for him, and he needed to leave the property. He agreed to do so and left without issue.

* * *

A woman called police and reported two homeless people were sleeping in front of her medical business at 5109 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man and woman and told them to pack up and vacate the premises and that they were trespassed by the property owner. They left without incident.

* * *

The owner of a store at 5210 Brainerd Road told police a man came in and stole a vaping cigarette. Police detained the man and brought him into the store where he was checked for warrants. The owner said he didn’t want to prosecute but wanted the man criminally trespassed from his property. Police explained to the man if he returned to the property he would be arrested.

* * *

A man on Montview Drive told police his pop-up camper had been stolen sometime in June. He said the camper had heavy hail damage on the top. The camper was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police she wanted to report a potential credit card scam. She performs home inspections as a profession around the state of Tennessee. She was contacted by email in reference to a home inspection being performed on Hamill Road. The suspect(s) asked if they could send funds, approximately $5,025, via credit card to her account so that she could send the funds to another account. The woman asked police if she should continue communication with this fraudulent email in an attempt to catch the suspect(s). Police asked the woman to stop all communication with the fraudulent email address and that it probably originates overseas. At this time there has been no monetary loss of any kind, the woman only inquired about the matter.

* * *

A man on Wilcox Boulevard escorted an officer around the property and saw three vehicles that were apparently vandalized by decorative river rocks that were on scene. The vehicles damaged were a Mercury Montego, Toyota Tacoma and Kia Sorrento. At this time there is no victim to associate with the vehicles to report a true vandalism but this report will be documentation in the event they do wish to report in the future.

* * *

A man on Passenger Street told police someone stole his laundry basket. The man said the basket was dark navy blue and was last seen around noon.

* * *

The general manager of DoubleTree at 2232 Center St. wanted a man trespassed. Police spoke with the man and told him he was trespassed. He left the premises.

* * *

An officer was sitting at 7703 Lee Hwy and saw a gold Honda Accord drive north on Lee Highway. The driver had his hat turned in the direction where the officer was so that his face was hidden. Approximately three minutes later that same vehicle passed the officer again, with the driver's hat again turned toward the officer so that the driver's face was hidden. The officer noticed this suspicious behavior and got behind the Honda and initiated a traffic stop at 3700 Jenkins Road for expired tags. As the officer was approaching the driver door, the driver rolled his window up to the point a small crack was still open. The officer opened the driver door and instructed the man to step out. Based off the driver’s behavior, the officer detained him. The officer ran the man through NCIC and he had a valid license. He was extremely argumentative and appeared to be hostile to police. As the officer was taking the man out of cuffs, the man said the officer was being rough. The officer noted that zero force was used.

* * *

A man told police he was driving by an address on 13th Avenue and a white male who lives there (and was supposedly named Steve Petty) came out at the exact time he drove by, holding a gun and called the man several names. He knew the man from his brother having run-ins with him. The man lives with his mother. He said this is an ongoing issue with this man. When asked why the man continues to go out of his way to drive by this 13th Avenue address, he became offended by the question and could not give a reasonable answer. The officer noted that they have dealt with the man several times over the course of their career with CPD and he is known to call in outlandish incidents that are later found out not to be true. The officer went to the address on 13th Avenue in an attempt to speak to Steve Petty. The officer spoke to a man at the residence that showed his I.D. and said he didn’t know any one by the name Steve Petty and that he has lived there for several years.

* * *

A man on Edith Lane told police he had been out of town for work in Alabama. While he was out of town his wife used all the money in his account so he was unable to book more days at the hotel. The man went home to confront her because she was not answering the phone nor moving money back over to the account. They got into an argument and his wife said he needed to get out or she would call people to get him out. The man said in the past police have been out there and never heard his side of the story and took him to jail. He is calling ahead of time because she was making statements of calling police to get him out of the house. He said he didn’t touch her or do anything besides have a verbal disorder.

* * *

Police spoke with the owner of one of the apartment complexes on 15th Avenue. The man said he wanted to make a report of people other than his tenants dumping garbage in the trash bin that he supplies for his tenants. The man said he's been trying to contact the owners of the other property located on the street but has been unsuccessful in doing so. He told police he will continue to try and contact the owner(s) and will put cameras on his property.

* * *

A woman on Chateau Lane told police she was upset over the constant noise coming from the apartments around her, especially the one above. She provided police with two names of the tenants that live there. Because there was no noise while police were there, contact was not made. A report was created for the woman’s file if needed down the road for the office.

* * *

Police found an unoccupied gray Oldsmobile in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. While running the vehicle's information, the registered owner arrived and reported his daughter had the car and she had car trouble. He was able to get the vehicle started and move it from the roadway.

* * *

An employee at 1905 Gunbarrel Road told police a man had stolen beer and left with two others in a black Audi. The suspect was a black male in his thirties wearing a black shirt with yellow on the front and had dreads that he had in a bun.

* * *

A woman called police and said three hours earlier a truck was turning and clipped her vehicle under the overpass at Belvoir Avenue and S. Terrace. The officer asked the woman why she didn’t call police to report the hit and run when it occurred and she said she had an errand to run.