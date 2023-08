Chattanooga Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Long Street.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the 2700 block of Long Street at 12:17 a.m. on Monday. They found a 30-year-old man inside a residence who told them he had been assaulted and shot by two women he did not know who took his cell phone.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators continue to collect evidence, but no arrest has yet been made.