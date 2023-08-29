Latest Headlines

Federal Jury Finds In Favor Of Former Deputy Daniel Wilkey

  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Daniel Wilkey
Daniel Wilkey

A federal jury deliberated 40 minutes on Tuesday before finding in favor of former Hamilton County Deputy Daniel Wilkey and another officer.

Mr. Wilkey had resigned from the Sheriff's Office in December 2019 after a slew of lawsuits were filed against him, including one in which he baptized a woman in Lake Chickamauga after a traffic stop. 

However, he has prevailed in every case thus far with some dismissed and some findings in his favor. Three cases remain against him, including two that currently have issues that are on appeal and one that is set for trial. 

A 44-count indictment against him in state court charging rape, sexual battery, extortion and assault was dismissed.

William Klaver had sued him and Deputy Tyler McRae, who is still with the Sheriff's Office and who arrived as a backup at the stop. The county was also sued, but was dismissed as a defendant last week.

Mr. Klaver acted as his own attorney and won a ruling from Judge Travis McDonough when he declined to dismiss the case by summary judgment. That decision was upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Klaver was still his own lawyer when the case went to trial on Monday morning.

He testified that day he had gone to repair a car for a 99-year-old woman who had once been his foster mother. He said he was going southbound on Dayton Pike in his bus when he was pulled over by Deputy Wilkey.

Mr. Klaver videoed the 39-minute stop with his cellphone, and the jury saw that as well as officer bodycam footage.

Deputy Wilkey, who said the stop was related to too dark window tint, asked Mr. Klaver several times if he had any medical issues, while noting that he was nervous and shaking. It was not until the very end of the stop that the motorist stated that he had muscular dystrophy.

The deputy called for a Soddy Daisy K9 to search the vehicle. The dog did a "hit" though nothing was found in a search.

Deputy Wilkey wrote a ticket citing him for too dark window tint. He said after hearing that he had MD, he would have handled the case differently.

The case never actually made it to court.

Mr. Klaver said he is a former Marine and had a Marine Corps sticker on his tag. Deputies told him that nothing can cover any part of the tag.

Mr. Klaver said he was upset that the citation referred to a Marine Corps "stinker" rather than sticker. Mr. Klaver said he felt that was a dig at him because he had been living at a house without electricity and had to bathe with rain water. Deputy Wilkey said it was "just a mistake" while written in dark conditions in his patrol car.

Mr. Klaver also said Deputy Wilkey put down the start of the stop as when the dog arrived - not when it actually started.

He said there were several references to him as a "sovereign citizen," but he denied he is a sovereign citizen with feeling of immunity from government. 

Mr. Wilkey was represented by attorneys Jim Exum and Isiah Robinson and Deputy McRae by attorneys Jerry and Matthew Tidwell. 

Latest Headlines
Water Service, Various Fees Going Up At Signal Mountain
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Federal Jury Finds In Favor Of Former Deputy Daniel Wilkey
Federal Jury Finds In Favor Of Former Deputy Daniel Wilkey
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
McCallie Downs Silverdale In Middle School Tennis
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/29/2023
"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Lauren Alaina, Brandon Davis Headline County Fair At McDonald Farm
Lauren Alaina, Brandon Davis Headline County Fair At McDonald Farm
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Red Bank Fires Back At County Mayor Wamp Remarks
  • Breaking News
  • 8/29/2023
Breaking News
Water Service, Various Fees Going Up At Signal Mountain
  • 8/29/2023

Rates of various services will be going up in the town of Signal Mountain after the increases were approved by the town council Monday night. The amended water rates will begin Sept. 1. So that ... more

"Unscrupulous" Ooltewah Mobile Home Park Reaches Settlement With State
  • 8/29/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has reached a settlement with Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park, its management, owners and operators, and related entities to resolve the state’s suit ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Abuse Of Minor Report Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/29/2023
Police Blotter: Victoria’s Secret Thieves Take $2,200 In Merchandise; Guest Won’t Leave Read House
  • 8/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/29/2023
David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio
David Carroll Celebrates New Book, And A Milestone In Local TV And Radio
  • 8/28/2023
Water Rescue For Stranded Hikers At The Pocket Wilderness Monday Evening
Water Rescue For Stranded Hikers At The Pocket Wilderness Monday Evening
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Reunited At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/27/2023
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
Jerry Summers: Strong In The Senate
  • 8/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
Jerry Summers: Social Media Highlights
  • 8/28/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
Dan Fleser: Mays Is Among The Uncertainties As Vols Ready For Virginia
  • 8/28/2023
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
Wiedmer: Six More Days And The South Gets Its Obsession Back
  • 8/28/2023
“The Gibby” Salutes Local Golf Legend With Event At Ooltewah Club
  • 8/28/2023
Mocs' Romano, Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Players Of The Week
  • 8/29/2023
Covenant Men Picked To Win CCS Soccer Title
  • 8/28/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Finding Fauna Among Facts During Tour Of Sherman Reservation
  • 8/29/2023
Life With Ferris: Dare To Dance
Life With Ferris: Dare To Dance
  • 8/28/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces City Of Potential Award Winners
  • 8/25/2023
Vocabulary (Isn’t Boring) Now On Display At The Jewish Cultural Center
Vocabulary (Isn’t Boring) Now On Display At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 8/29/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting Largest Volunteer Event Of The Year Sept. 22
  • 8/29/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Honors 99th Season Volunteers At Centre Stage Awards
  • 8/28/2023
LeeU Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Lineup
  • 8/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
Best Of Grizzard - Bicycle Thievery
  • 8/29/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Along Sept. 12
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Community Sing Along Sept. 12
  • 8/28/2023
Renowned Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams Performs At UTC Sept. 19
Renowned Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams Performs At UTC Sept. 19
  • 8/28/2023
Opinion
Reunited At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/27/2023
Relocate Moccasin Bend Moccasin Bend Hospital To The Erlanger Area
  • 8/25/2023
Probably Not
  • 8/29/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Royal Chemical Opens New High-Speed Bottling Line In Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Mike Russell Appointed As Interim Fire Chief
Mike Russell Appointed As Interim Fire Chief
  • 8/25/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/28/2023
Real Estate
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
Over 150 Attend Community Meetings To Discuss Zoning For Westside Community
  • 8/28/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Announces New Board Of Directors
  • 8/28/2023
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
City Of Chattanooga Hires 1st Ever Director Of Housing Policy
  • 8/25/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
Cleveland State Engineering Club Is Finalist In National Competition
  • 8/28/2023
TDOE Hosts Regional School Letter Grades Town Hall Tuesday
  • 8/28/2023
Lee University’s Fall Convocation To Kick Off Sept. 3
  • 8/25/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Chest And Lung Cancer Center Is Recognized For Excellence
CHI Memorial Chest And Lung Cancer Center Is Recognized For Excellence
  • 8/28/2023
Erlanger 20th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Honors Achievements And Contributions To The Health Of The Community
  • 8/28/2023
Hamilton Health – Neurology Earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Certification
Hamilton Health – Neurology Earns Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Certification
  • 8/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Hires New Park Stewardship And Maintenance Director
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Hires New Park Stewardship And Maintenance Director
  • 8/29/2023
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
Civitan Park Ribbon Cutting Set For Sept. 7; Park Open For Play Aug. 31
  • 8/29/2023
TWRA Presents Fishing Regulations; Conservation Raffle Nets $2.5 Million
  • 8/28/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
Bob Tamasy: "Free Lunches" And Other Misconceptions
  • 8/28/2023
Babbie Mason Headlines Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event On Sept. 28
  • 8/28/2023
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Men And Women Day On Sept. 10
  • 8/26/2023
Obituaries
Constance "Connie" Garner Webster
Constance "Connie" Garner Webster
  • 8/29/2023
Lamar Eaton
Lamar Eaton
  • 8/29/2023
Donald Harris Rogers
Donald Harris Rogers
  • 8/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
Pierce, Everette Vernon (Cleveland)
  • 8/29/2023
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
Collins, Carson Eugene "Big Gene" (Georgetown)
  • 8/29/2023
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
Torbett, Edith Kidd Clore (Cleveland)
  • 8/28/2023