Police Blotter: Man Spies Large Man Sitting On His Porch At Night; Man Finds Furniture, Clothes Dumped At Community Center

A man at a residence on Enclave Road told police he went downstairs in his house to turn off the lights. He said he looked out the window into the back yard and saw a large man sitting in a chair on his back porch. He said the man saw him, got up slowly and left. Police found no one in the fenced in yard and nothing was out of place.



* * *

Police observed a man asleep on the property of the Citgo, 5124 Hixson Pike. The owner of the Citgo had communicated with police that he did not want homeless people sleeping on the property. Police identified the man and made sure he was clear not to remain on the property. The man was packing his belongings when police left him.

* * *



A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police her friend stole her phone and won't return it. She said the friend had taken her phone because he accused her of stealing his Glock switch. This prompted him to dump out all of her belongings and search through her things. When he couldn't find the switch, he took her phone and left the scene with three other men. The woman described him as a light-skinned black male, tall and about 23 years old. She was unable to provide any further information about him. She did not want to prosecute at this time and wanted to see if he would return the phone the next day.

* * *

Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle behind the apartments at 7663 Bishop Dr. The vehicle was a white Volkswagen Passat (TN tag) and had been reported stolen from E. 32nd Steet. The keys were not in the vehicle. The owner responded to the scene and picked it up. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police someone had stolen items from her vehicle overnight. She said someone entered her car through the passenger door because that door is broken and doesn't always lock. The person stole $500 from the console and her Top Golf Dell work computer. She was unable to provide any suspect information. She will call back later to give the computer's serial number.

* * *

The manager at Regal 8 Cinema, 2000 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that her alarm was going off and she showed up to the business. She then got into a verbal argument with a delivery driver. When police spoke to the women, they separated and then left the scene.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling EB on I-24 when he hit a piece of tire tread in the road, causing damage to the front bumper of his vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Stuart Street told police another woman has been following her the last couple of days. She said while being followed, the woman would pull up next to her, saying, "I got you." She just wanted to inform the police for documentation purposes.



* * *

A man on Shawhan Road told police he wanted his son to leave his home. He was upset because his son is disrespectful. Police could not force the son to leave because he and his girlfriend apparently pay rent and the address is on his license. Police told the man to get an eviction process started. However, his son said that his apartment will be ready in a week and he will gladly move out then. His son said he would stay in the basement area and not bother his father.

* * *

Police found some mail in the street on Gale Lane. The address on the mail was Edgmon Forrest Lane, just a couple of streets up the road. Police collected the mail and returned it to the owner on Edgmon Forrest Lane.

* * *

Police met a woman at Walmart who wanted police to go with her to a residence on Signal Hills Drive to retrieve her phone from her ex-boyfriend. Police spoke with the ex-boyfriend's roommate at the residence, who said the ex-boyfriend was still in jail. The roommate got the woman's phone out of his car and she left the area.

* * *

A woman on Amnicola Highway showed police numerous printed pages of text messages from who she said was her ex-fiancé. The most recent set of texts were from July 29th to that morning. The texts were written in a way that made it look like it was from a friend of the ex-fiancé. The woman said she believes it is actually her ex-fiancé sending the texts. The texts were disrespectful in nature, calling her vulgar names. Police could not confirm if it is her ex-fiancé sending these texts. The woman showed police more printouts of transcripts of voicemails from her ex-fiancé. The transcripts showed him telling her to call him at a number. The woman said she did not reply to any of the new texts and said that she has blocked the numbers. She said she has attempted to take out a TPO on him, but was unsuccessful. She could not provide any more information on her ex-fiancé's identity.

* * *

A woman on W. Main Street Court told police her neighbor on Grove Street Court cussed her while she was sitting on her porch. Police spoke with the neighbor, who denied cussing the woman. The neighbor was warned not to harass the woman.

* * *



A suspicious couple was reported at the Better Business Bureau, 508 N Market St. Police spoke to a homeless man and woman who were sitting next to the back door. Employees at the business told police they wanted them removed. The couple left the area prior to police arrival. Police patrolled the area, but were unable to locate them.

* * *

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police she wanted something documented. She said four years ago she was involved in a trial in Hamilton County involving a woman. She now requested a police report saying that the woman lied to police about the crime she was accused of, and that the jury found her not guilty. She wanted to document that the woman lied. She was unable to provide the DOB of the woman. She said she would be calling back later to provide this information. She later called back with the address and date of birth of the woman. She said she will be getting in contact with the original officer when she gets back in town.

* * *

A man on Wilson Street told police he and a woman were in a verbal disorder about not wanting to be in a relationship any longer. He said he wished to leave and that the woman just continued to argue with him. Police spoke with the woman and all she would say is that she wanted her cell phone back. Both of them said that at no point did anything physical occur. Both left the scene without incident.

* * *

A man on Summer Street told police the solar panel on his trailer was hit sometime in the last couple of days. The trailer is parked on Summer Street. Police observed a spot that appears to have been hit with a rock or other object, causing a hole and multiple cracks. The man does not have suspect information. He believes the damage is around $900.

* * *

Police were dispatched to assist Hamilton County EMS at an apartment on Tunnel Boulevard who were on scene for a medical call. Police spoke with Medic 13, who said a woman had called 911 on behalf of her mother, who wanted to be transported to the hospital. The mother was unable to provide them with a reason as to why she needed to go to the emergency room. Police spoke to the mother, who has recently suffered a stroke and it was hard to fully make out what she was saying. Police did understand that she no longer wanted to speak with the Medics and that she just wanted to leave the apartment. Police spoke with the daughter, who said her mother was calling just so she could have a ride somewhere else. Medics did not transport the mother.

* * *

A homeowner on Summer Street told police he observed a black male walking around in his back yard. He said the man left, then came back, then ran off just before police arrived. The homeowner said he has the man on video, prowling. He gave police a copy of the video. Nothing was taking or broken into.

* * *

A man at the Midtown Community Center at 104 N Tuxedo Ave. told police when he arrived there, he observed a large number of furniture and clothing items dumped on the property. Inside one of the drawers of a dumped furniture item he located a piece of mail addressed to a woman.