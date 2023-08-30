County Commission Approves Legal Payments In Wamp-Taylor Lawsuit That Now Total $290,000

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to approve additional legal bills in the Weston Wamp-Rheubin Taylor lawsuit - with the final total around $290,000.

The resolution said that the case in Chancery Court is being dropped by both parties and they plan to "work amicably" together in the future.

County Mayor Wamp said, "It's time to move on and move past this chapter. I've learned a lot about how slow the judicial system works."

County Attorney Taylor said, "It's my desire to work with anyone - the mayor and everyone."

The commission earlier approved two $24,500 payments to Chartwell Law, attorney for County Mayor Wamp. This resolution adds another $151,000.

The commission agreed to cover $65,000 in legal fees from former Judge Neil Thomas, who represented County Attorney Taylor.

The commission earlier approved $25,000 for attorney John Konvalinka, who represented the commission.

Shortly after he went into office, County Mayor Wamp gave a termination letter to County Attorney Taylor. The county attorney responded by filing a suit in Chancery Court and seeking a restraining order that would keep him in office.

County Mayor Wamp filed an answer and countersuit.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton eventually upheld the position of County Attorney Taylor, who said he had a contract that was approved by the County Commission and still in effect.