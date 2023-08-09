19-Year-Old Shot Early Wednesday Morning

A 19-year-old was shot early Wednesday morning in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 4:33 a.m. at 7200 Discovery Drive.

Arriving at the scene, police found a 19-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Preliminary examination indicates another man approached the victim and shot him at close range, then left the scene on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.