1 Person Pulled From Duplex Fire In East Chattanooga

  • Saturday, May 10, 2025
photo by CFD

An East Chattanooga duplex fire sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning.

At 10:58 a.m., Green Shift companies responded to the 1100 block of Sheridan Avenue after 911 received reports of a residential structure fire with possible entrapment. They found smoke coming from the eaves of the single-story structure.

Firefighters immediately launched a fire attack and conducted a primary search. They located one person inside the burning home and extricated the patient from the duplex.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital as CFD personnel continued working to extinguish the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 10, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with CFD Investigations and CFD Supply.

photo by CFD
