Police Blotter: Woman In Accident Just Trying To Do The Right Thing; Porsche Damaged By Errant Golf Ball

A woman told police she accidentally bumped into another vehicle at the intersection of Jersey Pike and Shallowford Road. She attempted to gain the other driver’s information but the driver of the other vehicle took off. The woman said she didn’t need an accident report because the damage was just a scuff on the front bumper. She said she was just trying to do the right thing. Police had not received a call about a hit a run at the location. She said she just wanted police to know.

* * *

A woman told police a homeless man came onto their property at 5410 School Dr. and stole a trailer. She said the incident was caught on the security camera. The security camera video showed a man wearing black pants, back shirt with a Batman symbol, and a white hat, and what appeared to be a red bike, ride off with the trailer. She said this person has been seen around the area before, but at this time police were unable to locate him.

* * *

Police were called to 1 Broad St. on the report of a woman sitting on a bench drinking liquor. Police arrived and found a woman sitting on the bench with a smashed bottle of liquor on the ground behind her. Police cleaned up the mess and told the woman she needed to leave the area, which she did.

* * *

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a grey Chrysler 200 on Jersey Pike. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

* * *

An officer saw three men in a gray Nissan Altima on N. Crest Road and the seat belts appeared to be fastened behind the front occupants. While behind the vehicle, the officer saw the rear passenger turn around and start watching the officer. During this time, the vehicle failed to stay in its lane and crossed over the center yellow line. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed on N. Crest Road.

* * *

An employee of the River Walk apartment complex on Walnut Street told police the staff noticed two side doors on the property had been spray painted with graffiti. The employee wanted the incident documented in case it happened again.

* * *

A person called to report two homeless people, a man and a woman, were causing a disorder at Walmart at 5764 Highway 153. When police arrived, the man had already left. Police spoke with the woman and told her that she and the man were banned from Walmart. She left the property without incident.

* * *

A man told police he was driving westbound on East Brainerd Road with his truck and trailer. Due to traffic, he came to a stop. A strap on his trailer roof suddenly broke, which caused a single 2” X 10” X 20 foot board to come sliding forward. The board hit the top of his truck, which caused the left rear cab window to break. The board kept sliding forward and bounced off of his left rearview mirror which caused the mirror to break. The board kept sliding into the rear of an O’Reilly Auto store company vehicle. The left rear window was broken from the collision. No one was injured from the moving board hitting the stationary vehicles.

* * *

A Walmart employee at 501 Signal Mountain Road told police a shoplifter attempted to walk out the door with a purse full of several items, including clothes, shoes and meat worth a total of $163. When the woman spotted the Walmart loss prevention employees, she dropped the purse and ran out the door. She proceeded to try and hide between cars in the parking lot until a silver Pontiac picked her up and they sped away. The vehicle was registered to a certain man, but the camera couldn’t see who was driving and the shoplifter was a black female. Walmart will prosecute the theft if she can be identified.

* * *

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police her ex-boyfriend called her and said "let me in". When the woman went to the door, she didn’t see anything.

* * *

An officer saw a black Chevrolet Silverado abandoned on the side of 9th Avenue. While the vehicle was not blocking the entire roadway, part of the truck was on 9th Avenue. The officer stickered the vehicle.

* * *

An officer responded to an accident on Hixson Pike. A woman and her mother were in one car and a man was in the second car. When the woman found out the other driver was a Vietnam veteran and didn’t have insurance, she decided not to have an accident report completed. The officer told the woman and her mother they could fill out a miscellaneous report for documentation purposes or for insurance should they need it. The man admitted to answering his phone while he was stopped and rear-ended the woman. The woman was provided a complaint card.

* * *

Police received a call about a disorder on Grove Street and found a very intoxicated woman when they arrived. The woman told police, "He took the video off the phone". Police tried to understand what video she was referring to but she continued to just say "the video". Police spoke with a man who appeared to have been asleep. He said, "She gets like this when she’s been drinking". Police asked the man if everything was okay and he said yes. Police didn’t see any sign of a physical disorder.

* * *

A woman called police and said her cell phone was stolen from 2115 Gunbarrel Road. She said a man contacted her stating the he bought her phone off Facebook Marketplace for $400. She said the man gave her two phone numbers and police called both and didn't get an answer on either number.

* * *

A man at 7408 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police a company vehicle was parked overnight and was gone the next morning. He was able to review camera footage and didn’t see anyone around the truck. He said the camera footage did show the vehicle exit the parking lot and head east on Bonny Oaks that morning. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on W. 14th Street Court told police there was an older man looking through her window. She didn’t know who he was. She said he was wearing a white hat and tan pants. Police was unable to locate anyone matching that description.

* * *

A woman on McDonald Drive called police because her mother-in-law arrived with her nephew. The woman knew there was a TPO between the nephew and her father, who was inside the residence. The mother-in-law came inside and asked if the nephew could come inside. The woman told her no, due to the TPO. The mother-in-law and nephew drove away in a white van before police arrived. Police noted that there is also currently a TPO between the nephew and the mother-in-law, who were together.

* * *

A man on Grove Street called police and said there were suspicious people sitting in front of his house. Police drove through the area and didn’t find anyone sitting in front of his house.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to check on a suspicious person in a gray sedan that was sitting in a construction site on Jenkins Road. The man told police he was a personal investigator and worked for the state. The ID he provided was for insurance. The officer ran the man and he was clear. The man did have a firearm with a permit which he provided upon request of identification.

* * *

A man told police his 2023 Porsche Taycan was damaged while parked in his driveway on North Avenue. Police learned a golf ball went over the protective net from the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club and struck the man’s car. Police saw damage to the Porsche's tempered glass roof. Police went to the golf club and informed the owner what had taken place.