Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman In Accident Just Trying To Do The Right Thing; Porsche Damaged By Errant Golf Ball

  • Friday, September 1, 2023

A woman told police she accidentally bumped into another vehicle at the intersection of Jersey Pike and Shallowford Road. She attempted to gain the other driver’s information but the driver of the other vehicle took off. The woman said she didn’t need an accident report because the damage was just a scuff on the front bumper. She said she was just trying to do the right thing. Police had not received a call about a hit a run at the location. She said she just wanted police to know.

* * *

A woman told police a homeless man came onto their property at 5410 School Dr. and stole a trailer. She said the incident was caught on the security camera. The security camera video showed a man wearing black pants, back shirt with a Batman symbol, and a white hat, and what appeared to be a red bike, ride off with the trailer. She said this person has been seen around the area before, but at this time police were unable to locate him.

* * *

Police were called to 1 Broad St. on the report of a woman sitting on a bench drinking liquor. Police arrived and found a woman sitting on the bench with a smashed bottle of liquor on the ground behind her. Police cleaned up the mess and told the woman she needed to leave the area, which she did.

* * *

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a grey Chrysler 200 on Jersey Pike. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

* * *

An officer saw three men in a gray Nissan Altima on N. Crest Road and the seat belts appeared to be fastened behind the front occupants. While behind the vehicle, the officer saw the rear passenger turn around and start watching the officer. During this time, the vehicle failed to stay in its lane and crossed over the center yellow line. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed on N. Crest Road.

* * *

An employee of the River Walk apartment complex on Walnut Street told police the staff noticed two side doors on the property had been spray painted with graffiti. The employee wanted the incident documented in case it happened again.

* * *

A person called to report two homeless people, a man and a woman, were causing a disorder at Walmart at 5764 Highway 153. When police arrived, the man had already left. Police spoke with the woman and told her that she and the man were banned from Walmart. She left the property without incident.

* * *

A man told police he was driving westbound on East Brainerd Road with his truck and trailer. Due to traffic, he came to a stop. A strap on his trailer roof suddenly broke, which caused a single 2” X 10” X 20 foot board to come sliding forward. The board hit the top of his truck, which caused the left rear cab window to break. The board kept sliding forward and bounced off of his left rearview mirror which caused the mirror to break. The board kept sliding into the rear of an O’Reilly Auto store company vehicle. The left rear window was broken from the collision. No one was injured from the moving board hitting the stationary vehicles.

* * *

A Walmart employee at 501 Signal Mountain Road told police a shoplifter attempted to walk out the door with a purse full of several items, including clothes, shoes and meat worth a total of $163. When the woman spotted the Walmart loss prevention employees, she dropped the purse and ran out the door. She proceeded to try and hide between cars in the parking lot until a silver Pontiac picked her up and they sped away. The vehicle was registered to a certain man, but the camera couldn’t see who was driving and the shoplifter was a black female. Walmart will prosecute the theft if she can be identified.

* * *

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police her ex-boyfriend called her and said "let me in". When the woman went to the door, she didn’t see anything.

* * *

An officer saw a black Chevrolet Silverado abandoned on the side of 9th Avenue. While the vehicle was not blocking the entire roadway, part of the truck was on 9th Avenue. The officer stickered the vehicle.

* * *

An officer responded to an accident on Hixson Pike. A woman and her mother were in one car and a man was in the second car. When the woman found out the other driver was a Vietnam veteran and didn’t have insurance, she decided not to have an accident report completed. The officer told the woman and her mother they could fill out a miscellaneous report for documentation purposes or for insurance should they need it. The man admitted to answering his phone while he was stopped and rear-ended the woman. The woman was provided a complaint card.

* * *

Police received a call about a disorder on Grove Street and found a very intoxicated woman when they arrived. The woman told police, "He took the video off the phone". Police tried to understand what video she was referring to but she continued to just say "the video". Police spoke with a man who appeared to have been asleep. He said, "She gets like this when she’s been drinking". Police asked the man if everything was okay and he said yes. Police didn’t see any sign of a physical disorder.

* * *

A woman called police and said her cell phone was stolen from 2115 Gunbarrel Road. She said a man contacted her stating the he bought her phone off Facebook Marketplace for $400. She said the man gave her two phone numbers and police called both and didn't get an answer on either number.

* * *

A man at 7408 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police a company vehicle was parked overnight and was gone the next morning. He was able to review camera footage and didn’t see anyone around the truck. He said the camera footage did show the vehicle exit the parking lot and head east on Bonny Oaks that morning. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on W. 14th Street Court told police there was an older man looking through her window. She didn’t know who he was. She said he was wearing a white hat and tan pants. Police was unable to locate anyone matching that description.

* * *

A woman on McDonald Drive called police because her mother-in-law arrived with her nephew. The woman knew there was a TPO between the nephew and her father, who was inside the residence. The mother-in-law came inside and asked if the nephew could come inside. The woman told her no, due to the TPO. The mother-in-law and nephew drove away in a white van before police arrived. Police noted that there is also currently a TPO between the nephew and the mother-in-law, who were together.

* * *

A man on Grove Street called police and said there were suspicious people sitting in front of his house. Police drove through the area and didn’t find anyone sitting in front of his house.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to check on a suspicious person in a gray sedan that was sitting in a construction site on Jenkins Road. The man told police he was a personal investigator and worked for the state. The ID he provided was for insurance. The officer ran the man and he was clear. The man did have a firearm with a permit which he provided upon request of identification.

* * *

A man told police his 2023 Porsche Taycan was damaged while parked in his driveway on North Avenue. Police learned a golf ball went over the protective net from the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club and struck the man’s car. Police saw damage to the Porsche's tempered glass roof. Police went to the golf club and informed the owner what had taken place.

Latest Headlines
Lee Volleyball Opens Season At Erskine Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
McLaughlin Hat Trick Leads Lee Men TO 3-1 Soccer Win
  • Sports
  • 9/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman In Accident Just Trying To Do The Right Thing; Porsche Damaged By Errant Golf Ball
  • Breaking News
  • 9/1/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Person On Scooter With No Lights Is Struck - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/1/2023

An individual on a small electric scooter board crossing the street in the dark without any a lights on was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. There ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID 4090 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
  • 8/31/2023
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
  • 8/31/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/31/2023
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • 8/31/2023
Lee Volleyball Opens Season At Erskine Invitational
  • 9/1/2023
McLaughlin Hat Trick Leads Lee Men TO 3-1 Soccer Win
  • 9/1/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/31/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/1/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Vehicle Sales Rise In August
  • 9/1/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Court Can Consider Patient’s Competence To Sign Power Of Attorney
  • 8/31/2023
Real Estate
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Edward L. Thompson
Edward L. Thompson
  • 9/1/2023
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
  • 8/31/2023
Roy Lee Fowler
Roy Lee Fowler
  • 8/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Stanbery, William Cecil, II (Cleveland)
Stanbery, William Cecil, II (Cleveland)
  • 9/1/2023
Burger, Teddy Ray (Cleveland)
Burger, Teddy Ray (Cleveland)
  • 9/1/2023
Rheal, Timmie Lee Thacker (Dunlap)
Rheal, Timmie Lee Thacker (Dunlap)
  • 9/1/2023