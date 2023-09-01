Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Form-Based Code Appeal Hearing FBC-23-15, 418 Manufacturers Road

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS



Transportation



a. MR-2022-0257 Bean Bowl, LLC c/o Tiffany Farley (Abandonment).

a. MR-2022-0257 Bean Bowl, LLC c/o Tiffany Farley (Abandonment).

An ordinance relocating a twenty (20') foot wide Riverwalk pedestrian easement located in the 1200 block of Judd Road, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2023-0116 David Fidalti c/o Wise Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1133 and 1137 Old Pineville Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 1) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Staff)

b. 2023-0127 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3111 Kelly's Ferry Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

c. 2023-0114 Sam Koebley and Will Haisten (R-3 Residential Zone to E-RM-3 Urban Edge Multi-Unit Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 217 Tremont Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to E-RM-3 Urban Edge Multi-Unit Residential Zone. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

d. 2023-0111 Jay Simpson (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5026 Old Godsey Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

e. 2023-0121 Lyons Group Acquisitions (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 2, 3, and 4; and amending Condition No. 1 from Ordinance No. 9135 of previous Case No. 1989-0046 for part of a property located at 5431 Hixson Pike. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2023-0122 Lyons Group Acquisitions (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5138, 5144, 5150, and 5157 Strickland Drive, 5422 Old Hixson Pike, and an unaddressed parcel in the 5400 block of Old Hixson Pike, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

g. 2023-0134 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6011 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

h. 2023-0133 Pointe Holdings (R-4 Special Zone with conditions and R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7283 Bonny Oaks Drive, from R-4 Special Zone with conditions and R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

i. 2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023 & 08-01-2023)

2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Staff Version)

j. 2023-0112 Nathan Brown (R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1115 and 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 4th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

k. 2023-0118 Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1710 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

l. 2023-0126 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2910 Calhoun Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

m. 2023-0137 Stephen Brady (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 2 from Ordinance No. 13624 of previous Case No. MR-2020-0132 after the abandonment of parts of several streets and alleys located near 901 South Holtzclaw Avenue. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for deferral by Staff)

n. 2023-0138 Stephen Brady (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 2 from Ordinance No. 13625 from the original abandonment of previous Case No. MR-2020-0134 from property located in the 1300 block of Vance Avenue. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for deferral by Staff)

o. 2023-0119 Melissa Graveline (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 510 South Willow Street, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)

p. 2023-0125 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 3100 block of East 26th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

2023-0125 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 3100 block of East 26th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

q. 2023-0129 Raun Swafford (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2000 Dodson Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 3100 block of East 26th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)q. 2023-0129 Raun Swafford (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2000 Dodson Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0129 Raun Swafford (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2000 Dodson Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Brownfield Voluntary Agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), in substantially the form attached, for the property at 159 Hamm Road, further identified as Tax Map No. 135-027.03 for the payment of fees as outlined in the agreement, for an amount not to exceed $3,000.00. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 223 Canary Circle for affordable homeownership. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 231 Canary Circle for affordable homeownership. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a License Agreement with the State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, for a ten (10) year renewable license, at no cost to use and maintain a portion of the premises adjacent to SR-58, further identified as Tax Map No. 145K-B-001 at 1931 Reggie White Boulevard for Finley Stadium volunteer and event staff parking. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with Hamilton County, on behalf of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to provide safe and stable housing by establishing and operating a housing navigation source to serve individuals with complex needs experiencing homelessness.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing revisions to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to be effective upon approval, revisions include: Policy 1 – Purpose and Objective; Policy 2 – General Policies; Policy 4 – Personnel-Human Resources Records; Policy 6 – Outside Employment; Policy 8 – Separation of Employment; and Policy 10 – Classification, and authorizing formatting and Table of Contents updates. (Deferred from 08-29-2023)

PLANNING

g. Palm Group, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store located at 6032 Hwy. 153, Chattanooga, TN 37343. (District 1)

h. 2023-0117 G.T. Issa c/o Premier Homes (Special Exceptions Permit for a ResidentialPUD). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 1619 Gray Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

i. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Program Planning Grant from the United States Department of Transportation for feasibility studies for implementing the transportation project recommendations included in the Westside Evolves Plan, if awarded, acceptance of the grant will be dependent upon inclusion in the capital budget and approval by City Council, for an amount not to exceed $2 million, with the City’s contribution not to exceed $500,000.00.POLICEj. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to collaborate and accept a portion of the State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program FY2023 Violent Crime Intervention Fund Grant (VCIF) from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office along with other local municipalities partnered with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, with Chattanooga receiving thirty-five (35) license plate readers (LPRS), valued at no more than $400,000.00, which equipment will be used with the other LPRS already in place and utilized within the City limits, each LPR location is on a state route and has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).k. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept FY2023 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, also known as the JAG grant, from the Department of Justice, to award the Chattanooga Police Department $134,571.00 for purchasing equipment and training, and where the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department will receive $57,673.00, for a grant period of October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2027, for a total amount not to exceed $192,244.00.PUBLIC WORKSl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-23-002-201 to Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, Washington Hills Community Center wall repair, in the amount of $67,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $6,700.00, for a total amount of $73,700.00. (District 5)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-23-002-201 to Complete Demolition Services, LLC of Carrollton, GA, demolition services of fire department training tower, in the amount of $151,280.00, with a contingency in the amount of $15,250.00, for a total amount of $166,530.00. (District 8)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew professional services On-Call blanket contract for Resident Project Representative (RPR) services, Contract No. E-20-011-401, for year four (4) of five (5) to the twelve (12) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in five (5) different categories per their qualification package: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (3) Consor Engineering, LLC; (4) CTI Engineering, Inc.; (5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC; (6) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Southern Environmental Technologies, Inc.; (10) Thompson Engineering; (11) Volkert, Inc.; and (12) WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure, Inc. (formerly Woods Environment and Infrastructure, Inc. (formerly Woods Environment and Infrastructure), for a total amount of $2 million.o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute an agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. to provide preliminary engineering services for the T-15-024 Shallowford Road (Airport Road to Jersey Pike) widening project, for an amount not to exceed $35,010.00.p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to authorize Change Order No. 2 for design services provided by Volkert, Inc. for the Lakeside Safe Routes to School Project (T-14-034-201, PIN 120861.00), in the amount of $18,270.00.WASTEWATERq. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute any documents necessary related to a Loan Agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (SRF 2023-478) for financing of a Capital Construction Project No. W-19-007 Wet Weather Storage Phase 6, supported by the Consent Decree for the Interceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $20 million. (Consent Decree)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance - Hilltop Bottle, Inc. d/b/a Hilltop Bottle Shop, 6032 Hwy. 153, Chattanooga, TN 37343. (District 1)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.