Carrollton, Ga. Police Seek Public's Help In Solving Cold Case

The Carrollton, Ga., Police Department is asking for help from Chattanoogans in solving a 14-year-old missing persons case.

Foul play is suspected in the Sept. 23, 2009, disappearance of Brian Wehrle, 39. He was last seen at his parents’ home in Carrollton, but his 1992 Buick LeSabre with the key in the ignition was discovered in Chattanooga a month-and-a-half later in the Judson Lane/North Chamberlain Avenue area. Mr. Wehrle had no known ties to Chattanooga, but authorities are hoping someone might be able to provide information that could open up new leads in the case.

The family is putting up billboards in the Chattanooga area, Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and the Missing Person flyer is attached.

Anyone with information can call the Carrollton Police Department at 770 834-4451.