Chattanooga police are looking for more evidence in a shooting that was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital.

The wound to the 35-year-old is not life-threatening. Police are trying to confirm a crime scene, having been told the victim was walking, didn’t see the suspect, and didn’t know why he would have been shot.

Anyone who may have information can call 698-2525 or use the Atlas One mobile app. You can remain anonymous.