Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away

County Executive Jim Vincent has ordered flags half staff at Rhea County government buildings and schools after the passing of former Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jacky Reavley, who passed away Saturday at the age of 64.

He was a 1977 graduate of Sale Creek High School. Jacky was dedicated to Emergency Services in Hamilton and Rhea County, serving as fire chief for Sale Creek Fire Department and a former officer with the Soddy – Daisy Police Department. He also worked with Card Paving Company for many years. Jacky enjoyed farming and was loved by many people. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Jackson Reavley.

Survivors are his loving wife of 35 years, Carol Frazier Reavley; son, Preston Reavley (Laurabeth); mother, Joan Reavley; brother, Tony Reavley (LuAnne); Mandy Bailey (Marc); several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Soddy Daisy with Pastor Joshua Stock officiating. Jacky will lie in state on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the church before the service. Burial will follow at Poe Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sale Creek Fire Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379