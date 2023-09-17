Latest Headlines

Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away

  • Sunday, September 17, 2023

County Executive Jim Vincent has ordered flags half staff at Rhea County government buildings and schools after the passing of former Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jacky Reavley, who passed away Saturday at the age of 64.

He was a 1977 graduate of Sale Creek High School. Jacky was dedicated to Emergency Services in Hamilton and Rhea County, serving as fire chief for Sale Creek Fire Department and a former officer with the Soddy – Daisy Police Department. He also worked with Card Paving Company for many years. Jacky enjoyed farming and was loved by many people. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Jackson Reavley.

Survivors are his loving wife of 35 years, Carol Frazier Reavley; son, Preston Reavley (Laurabeth); mother, Joan Reavley; brother, Tony Reavley (LuAnne); Mandy Bailey (Marc); several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Soddy Daisy with Pastor Joshua Stock officiating. Jacky will lie in state on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the church before the service. Burial will follow at Poe Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sale Creek Fire Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

Latest Headlines
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2023
Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2023
Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/17/2023
East Ridge Council Makes Plans To Build Road To Gateway Development In 2 Phases
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2023
Breaking News
Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • 9/17/2023

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold its annual Open House with special guests Tom and Pat Cory, Karen Fox, Kevin Kibble, Lin Blackwell-Prabish, Steve Thomas and Randy Ware on Thursday, ... more

Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away
  • 9/17/2023

County Executive Jim Vincent has ordered flags half staff at Rhea County government buildings and schools after the passing of former Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jacky Reavley, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY 4117 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO YIELD ... more

Breaking News
2 People Show Up At Hospital With Bullet Wounds After Gun Battle On Hickory Valley Road
  • 9/16/2023
Woman Struck And Killed Crossing Market Street On Friday Night; Driver Flees
  • 9/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2023
Jamichael Smith Gets 6-Year Sentence In Execution-Style Killing On Trailwood Drive
  • 9/15/2023
2 City Firefighters Credited With Saving Man's Life At Football Game
  • 9/15/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/15/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Chattanooga Mocs Crush The Citadel, 48-3
  • 9/16/2023
UTC Volleyball Champions Of Chattanooga Classic
  • 9/16/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Larry Taylor Event, Jimmy Buffet, 1963 Anniversaries, Lookouts, And Baylor’s Videoboard
  • 9/15/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Incoming Leadership
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Incoming Leadership
  • 9/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
  • 9/18/2023
Fall VFW Flea Market Is Oct. 15
  • 9/16/2023
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women Has Annual Meeting Thursday
  • 9/15/2023
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Meant To Be Bridal Opens In Red Bank
  • 9/17/2023
DeFoor Hospitality Group Just Keeps Growing
DeFoor Hospitality Group Just Keeps Growing
  • 9/15/2023
State Attorney General Files Motion To Compel TikTok To Comply With Agreed Order
  • 9/16/2023
Real Estate
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Student Scene
UTC's Angle Says Goals Should Drive University Budget
  • 9/16/2023
JROTC Squads Compete At East Hamilton
  • 9/16/2023
Central C Club Honors Coach John Crawford, Johnny Holden
Central C Club Honors Coach John Crawford, Johnny Holden
  • 9/16/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
  • 9/15/2023
CHI Memorial Announces Music Therapy Program Sept. 18
  • 9/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 9/15/2023
Memories
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Outdoors
City Of East Ridge Seeking Citizens’ Input On Parks And Recreation Master Plan
  • 9/15/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Launches "Plan Your Journey" Trip Planning Tools
  • 9/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hot Ragweed And Pulled Pork
  • 9/15/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
Obituaries
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
  • 9/17/2023
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
  • 9/17/2023
Steven Lee Wright
Steven Lee Wright
  • 9/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Swift, Robert Henry (Dayton)
Swift, Robert Henry (Dayton)
  • 9/17/2023
Henry, Betty Jean (Sequatchie)
Henry, Betty Jean (Sequatchie)
  • 9/17/2023
McNair, Chyna Leanna (Cleveland)
McNair, Chyna Leanna (Cleveland)
  • 9/15/2023