Latest Headlines

City Council Approves $19,800 Social And Equity Study By UTC Professor

  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The City Council on Tuesday approved a $19,800 social and equity study by UTC professor Dr. Marcus Mauldin.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said the approval was contingent upon the council being given a framework of what the study would entail.

She said it should not only deal with race, but issues like gender and age.

Dr. Mauldin earlier told council members that the study would result in policy recommendations that the council could use for future decisions.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod initially asked for the study.

Dr. Mauldin said students would be involved heavily in gathering data and other aspects of the study. He said it might take 4-6 months.

The cost would come from the City Council budget.

Dr. Mauldin said the study was not designed "to fingerpoint" but analyze areas where "the benefits do not reach everyone in the same way." He added, "We will look at where these things exist" and "try to figure out adequate and sustainable solutions."

Councilwoman Berz earlier noted the council had already authorized a disparity study during the prior administration, and she said the Urban League issued "the State of Black Chattanooga" report.

It was noted that the city already has an equity department. 

Chair Raquetta Dotley boosted the study, saying, "It would be great to have an equity framework for our decisions."

 

Latest Headlines
UTC Golf Wins Bearcat Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2023
UTC's Kelley Named Special Teams Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2023
Red Bank Officers Arrest 4 Juveniles After Pursuit
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
City On Tuesday Will Issue 1st 30 Violation Orders To Those Illegally Operating STVRs
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
City Council Approves $19,800 Social And Equity Study By UTC Professor
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Breaking News
Red Bank Officers Arrest 4 Juveniles After Pursuit
  • 9/19/2023

Four juveniles were arrested in Red Bank after a pursuit that ended with their vehicle rolling three times early Sunday morning. While patrolling on the north end of Red Bank, an officer observed ... more

Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
Nolan Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
  • 9/19/2023

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including six schools in Tennessee and one of those is Nolan Elementary . The recognition ... more

Collegedale Commission Discusses Airport Growth Plans
  • 9/19/2023

Director of Operations at the Collegedale Airport Ryan Byford, asked the Collegedale city commissioners to sign an airport growth letter that he said would be sent to stakeholders, to Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Let's Sister Use Her EBT Card, And She's Now Out $100; Man Decides To Find New Friends That Don't Threaten Him
  • 9/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/19/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Small Increase In Property Taxes
  • 9/18/2023
New Chattanoooga Airport President Aims For More Flights, More Seats
  • 9/18/2023
Railroad Employee Hit By Train At Hickory Valley
  • 9/18/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Sports
UTC Golf Wins Bearcat Invitational
  • 9/19/2023
UTC's Kelley Named Special Teams Player Of The Week
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga's Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Player Of The Week
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Golfers Second After Day 1 At Bearcat Invitational
  • 9/18/2023
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
  • 9/18/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Bobby Riggs’ Chattanooga Visits On 50th Anniversary Of Famous Billie Jean King Match
  • 9/19/2023
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
  • 9/18/2023
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
  • 9/18/2023
76th Anniversary Of The U.S. Air Force Celebrated
  • 9/19/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “SCCA Potter’s Alley” At Between The Bridges Event
  • 9/19/2023
Entertainment
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
  • 9/19/2023
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
Collegedale Airport To Get Upgrades With $1.28 Million State Grant
  • 9/19/2023
Tennessee August Revenues Were Less Than Budgeted
  • 9/19/2023
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
AGC Of East Tennessee Wins National Award
  • 9/19/2023
Real Estate
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
  • 9/18/2023
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Student Scene
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
  • 9/18/2023
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
  • 9/18/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Adds 2 New Pulmonologists To Erlanger Pulmonary And Critical Care Team
  • 9/18/2023
Neurologic Music Therapy Now Available At CHI Memorial
  • 9/18/2023
Application Pick-Up For LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 2
  • 9/18/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Obituaries
Milton Terrell Fugate
  • 9/19/2023
Kay Williams Smith
Kay Williams Smith
  • 9/19/2023
Johnnie Ruth Stillwell
Johnnie Ruth Stillwell
  • 9/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Cassady, James Alan "Jim" (Cleveland)
Cassady, James Alan "Jim" (Cleveland)
  • 9/19/2023
George, Greg (Rocky Face)
George, Greg (Rocky Face)
  • 9/19/2023
Ajca, Claudia Marina Pedro (Dalton)
Ajca, Claudia Marina Pedro (Dalton)
  • 9/19/2023