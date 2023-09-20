Dalton Police Department Investigating Candle Shoplifters

Previous Next

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three women who shoplifted approximately $500 in candles from Bath and Body Works. The women are also suspected of shoplifting from the Calhoun, Georgia Bath and Body Works location earlier the same day. They were traveling in a red Kia Optima.

The incident happened on Sept. 7, at approximately 7 p.m. The three women arrived in the store together and began to walk around the store. All three suspects focused on candles in the store. Two of the women began to fill their handbags with candles while the third simply loaded up a shopping basket with candles before leaving the store. The three women left together and then left the area in the Kia Optima. The vehicle possibly displayed a Tennessee license plate.

The first suspect was a young woman with long, braided hair wearing a brown dress with sandals and carrying a handbag and a wallet. She appears to have a large tattoo on her right shoulder. The second suspect was a young woman with braided hair wearing a light colored short sleeve shirt with white shorts and black sandals. She was carrying an orange handbag. The third suspect was a young woman with her hair tied up in a bun wearing a black Pokemon T-shirt and pink and white shorts with black sandals.

Anyone who knows who these women are or who has more information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-280.



