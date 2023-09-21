Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night At East Ridge Tunnels

A person was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday night at the end of the East Ridge tunnels.

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Engine 9 and Ladder 5 Green Shift responded to the crash where a car left the East Ridge tunnels at a high rate of speed and left the roadway upon exiting the tunnel, striking a tree and catching fire.

Firefighters encountered difficult conditions upon E9’s arrival due to the steep terrain and vegetation overgrowth.

The fire was extinguished and one victim was located deceased inside the car.