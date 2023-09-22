Latest Headlines

School Board Hears Pleas To Keep Elementary In Red Bank; Approves $1.5 Million At Site Designated For Closure

  • Friday, September 22, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The County School Board on Thursday night heard pleas to keep an elementary school within Red Bank city limits and voted to spend $1.5 million on a gym at a school that has been designated for closure.

Alpine Crest Elementary School’s PTA president and the city of Red Bank made presentations to the school board Thursday night.

PTA president Laura Ellinor had collected 2,600 signatures to keep Alpine Crest open, but Red Bank’s board of commissioners had approved a resolution suggesting a totally different location for a proper Red Bank elementary school and making Alpine Crest a community park.

The Hamilton County facilities recommendation released in August outlines the consolidation of three Hixson elementary schools and Alpine Crest into one school at the site of Dupont Elementary School. Red Bank Elementary School on Mountain Creek Road is not within Red Bank city limits.

Board member Faye Robinson urged the city officials to make proposals after consulting their neighborhoods.

“It’s only then, hopefully, the best decision is to be made,” she said.

The resolution reads, “Red Bank seeks to retain an elementary school within the city limits of Red Bank,” with brief suggestion of the former White Oak Elementary School site on Memorial Drive at the edge of Red Bank near North Chattanooga. A possible location also would be the Dayton Boulevard site of the demolished 1937 Red Bank Middle School with the “brick people” on the façade.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said Red Bank aims to maintain social bonds and a local school “feeder pattern” to Red Bank Middle School and Red Bank High School.

Ms. Ellinor argued that Alpine Crest is in the heart of Red Bank, referencing a goal listed in the county’s district recommendation. It names the Dupont site “the heart of Hixson.”

“If you take the school out of the community, you will take the community out of the school,” Ms. Ellinor said.

Alpine Crest grandparent and student garden volunteer Kathy Ryan reminded the board that it spent $500,000 at Alpine Crest last year to support a forest kindergarten program, fire doors, security cameras and a playground, among other things. The 17-acre property, “which can’t be replicated,” she said, has a butterfly garden, 12 raised garden beds, bluebird houses with 34 fledglings and a growing arboretum. She characterized Alpine Crest as a “community school with a high rating.”

Ms. Ellinor said the school’s large property means it could be expanded if necessary to keep the school open. School board members then challenged Vice Mayor Dalton to contribute city funds to such an expansion, but she said she couldn’t commit without a commission discussion.

Newly elected Board Chairman Joe Smith, who supports the four-school consolidation at Dupont, has argued that no community is willing to give up its own community school to relieve the overextended district.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we could just have little Alpine Crest schools throughout the district?” he said.

The school board voted to give $1.5 million to Rivermont Elementary School to build a gym and multi-purpose building, though Rivermont is recommended for consolidation into Dupont. The project is funded with the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus stimulus and was first approved by the County Commission before the facilities recommendation was released.

“I’m not willing to abandon a school … when we don’t have a plan in place,” said board member Ben Connor. “Especially as long as students are in the buildings.”

Board member Marco Perez said closing Rivermont would take four years from the date of a vote, and then the school may be reincarnated as a pre-K facility that would use the gym.

“I don’t think it’s a loss,” he said.

Schools Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe said there are cost-saving measures in the gym design that will keep it at the approved $1.5 million, even though the latest project estimate is $1.7 million.

“I’m confident they can come in under budget,” Dr. Sharpe said.

Board members Rhonda Thurman and Faye Robinson voted against the project, saying the County Commission should have the opportunity to re-evaluate how the money is spent since Rivermont may close.

“You could have something more permanent,” said Ms. Thurman. 

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington Saturday
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
School Board Hears Pleas To Keep Elementary In Red Bank; Approves $1.5 Million At Site Designated For Closure
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Loud, Drinking Roommate; Woman Admits She Has No Permission To Have Dollar General Shopping Cart
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
SOCCER ROUND-UP: Thursday, September 21st
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • 9/22/2023

Soddy Daisy is making improvements to railroad crossings throughout the city. Just one bid was received - for $83,552. The project will be paid from a 100 percent reimbursable grant from TDOT ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Loud, Drinking Roommate; Woman Admits She Has No Permission To Have Dollar General Shopping Cart
  • 9/22/2023

A woman on Arrowhead Trail told police she is tired of her roommate coming home late from work, drinking beer and keeping everyone awake. She said that he comes in making all kinds of noise, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, TRACEY LAMAR 5420 CONNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked ... more

Breaking News
Tyner Middle Teacher Amanda Davidson Is 1st Recipient Of Heritage Center's Katie Fields Bell Fellow Award
Tyner Middle Teacher Amanda Davidson Is 1st Recipient Of Heritage Center's Katie Fields Bell Fellow Award
  • 9/21/2023
Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night At East Ridge Tunnels
  • 9/21/2023
Police Blotter: Thief Steals 3 Cartons Of Cigarettes; Anonymous Neighbor Returns Woman’s Stolen Items
  • 9/21/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/21/2023
Woman Spots Camera Above Her Bed; Hears Someone In Attic In Peeping Tom Case
Woman Spots Camera Above Her Bed; Hears Someone In Attic In Peeping Tom Case
  • 9/20/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Sports
Lookouts End Season With 5-1 Home Playoff Loss To Smokies
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Cesano To Play For South Africa National Team
  • 9/21/2023
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
  • 9/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Cleveland State Volleyball Loses In Three To Bryan JV
  • 9/21/2023
Happenings
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Panhandling No. 2
  • 9/21/2023
Intersection At Choate And Ringgold Roads To Be Closed Next Week
  • 9/22/2023
Road Closures For IRONMAN
  • 9/21/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
  • 9/19/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business
Unemployment Drops In Nearly Every Tennessee County In August
  • 9/21/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Surgical Technology Graduates Set Up Operating Room For Procedures, Guard Patients Against Infection
GNTC Surgical Technology Graduates Set Up Operating Room For Procedures, Guard Patients Against Infection
  • 9/21/2023
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 9/21/2023
Lee University To Host McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
Lee University To Host McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
  • 9/21/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Needed To Support Disaster Response In Southeast Tennessee
  • 9/21/2023
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event Sept. 26
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event Sept. 26
  • 9/20/2023
North River Family YMCA Receives 20 Echelon Bikes For Pedaling For Parkinson's Program
  • 9/19/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
Thomas “Tom” C. Montgomery
Thomas “Tom” C. Montgomery
  • 9/22/2023
Keith Michael MacDougall
Keith Michael MacDougall
  • 9/21/2023
David “Dave” Russell Garrett
David “Dave” Russell Garrett
  • 9/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Stoker, Patsy "Pat" Jean (LaFayette)
  • 9/21/2023
Jenkins, McNeil "Mac" Jr. (Cleveland)
Jenkins, McNeil "Mac" Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 9/21/2023
Stonecipher, Garry Lee (Cleveland)
Stonecipher, Garry Lee (Cleveland)
  • 9/21/2023