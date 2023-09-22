Latest Headlines

UTC Takes Over Little Miss Mag, Preserving 124 Childcare Slots

  • Friday, September 22, 2023

Siskin Children’s Institute and UTC are partnering to continue the childcare legacy of Little Miss Mag. Their joint effort seeks to enhance early learning and childcare in downtown Chattanooga, preserving 124 childcare slots, officials said Friday.

Under the agreement, ownership of the Little Miss Mag facility will be transferred to UTC. The University will work hand-in-hand with Siskin Children’s Institute to ensure children currently receiving care at their Carter Street and Little Miss Mag locations have a childcare placement at Little Miss Mag.

Both organizations will work collaboratively in serving children with special needs who need inclusive childcare at Little Miss Mag.

“UTC has extensive experience successfully operating nationally accredited early learning centers and we feel UTC is the perfect partner to help preserve and enhance quality childcare options for families in our community,” said Derek Bullard, CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute.

“We appreciate the trust expressed by the Siskin Children’s Institute in UTC as we meet an important community and campus need,” said UTC Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Brent Goldberg. “Affordable childcare is critical for both UTC and the local workforce we support. We are humbled to be able to provide expanded childcare services to our campus and to our community.”

The UTC Children’s Center is operated by the College of Health, Education, and Professional Studies.

“It is important that we have high-quality early childhood education facilities to provide training for our students in this field,” said UTC Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jerold Hale. “We strive to provide a program that serves as a model for the entire region. We are grateful to Siskin for partnering with us to continue the work they have done in our community for many years.”

