3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Camping World In East Ridge

photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD View of the smoke from East Ridge High photo by M.A. Locke Previous Next

A three-alarm fire broke out at Camping World in East Ridge on Friday evening.

Smoke were pouring high across the nearby freeway.

Chattanooga Fire Department personnel were assisting East Ridge Fire Department with firefighting operations on the scene at 6728 Ringgold Road.

Catoosa Fire Department was helping as well.

More CFD companies were requested.

Mutual Aid partner agencies were providing coverage at fire halls while so many fire companies and agencies work the blaze.