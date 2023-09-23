Latest Headlines

2 Shot On Windsor Street Friday Night

  • Saturday, September 23, 2023

Two people were shot Friday night on Windsor Street.

Just after 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to Windsor Street for a person shot call. While responding to the scene, officers were advised that one person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Later, officers were advised a second person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the crime scene on Windsor Street. The preliminary reports say a group of people were gathered outside of an apartment when gunshots were heard and two people suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

Latest Headlines
2 Shot On Windsor Street Friday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2023
Police Blotter: Police Called To Check On Intoxicated Diamonds And Lace Dancer; Woman Gets Mad When Finds Out Her Sneaky Link Is Married
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2023
East Ridge Earns First Win Of Season Over Chatt Prep, 35-14
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
REGION FOOTBALL STANDINGS: Week 6
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2023
Silverdale Tops Notre Dame For First Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALICEA, BENNY J 6305 BEARDEN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE ... more

Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • 9/22/2023

The Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night elected Joe Smith as its new chairman and Gary Kuehn as vice chairman. The board also voted to approve a Center for Creative Arts high school ... more

Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 9/22/2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next several weekends (excluding holidays). ... more

Breaking News
UTC Takes Over Little Miss Mag, Preserving 124 Childcare Slots
  • 9/22/2023
Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • 9/22/2023
School Board Hears Pleas To Keep Elementary In Red Bank; Approves $1.5 Million At Site Designated For Closure
  • 9/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Loud, Drinking Roommate; Woman Admits She Has No Permission To Have Dollar General Shopping Cart
  • 9/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Sports
Mocs Football Travels To 17th Ranked Samford
  • 9/22/2023
East Hamilton’s Griffin Law Commits To UTC Golf Program
East Hamilton’s Griffin Law Commits To UTC Golf Program
  • 9/22/2023
Lookouts End Season With 5-1 Home Playoff Loss To Smokies
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Men Lose 1-0 To Auburn Montgomery
  • 9/22/2023
Lady Flames Volleyball Holds On To Beat West Georgia In Five
  • 9/22/2023
Happenings
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
  • 9/22/2023
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 9/22/2023
Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14
  • 9/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Mountain Opry Has Show Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business
Cambridge Square Announces New Home Décor And Gift Concept To Open Spring Of 2024
  • 9/22/2023
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
  • 9/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
United Christian Academy Announces New Principal, Melissa Scannapiego
  • 9/22/2023
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
  • 9/22/2023
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
  • 9/22/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Complete Over 40 Projects On Day Of Caring
  • 9/22/2023
Step ONE Program Announces 10 Organizations Selected For Teaching Garden Grants
  • 9/22/2023
Monica Case To Be Installed As National President Of The American Association Of Medical Assistants
  • 9/22/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
  • 9/22/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
William “Ronnie” Warren
William “Ronnie” Warren
  • 9/23/2023
Robert "Bobby" Byrd
Robert "Bobby" Byrd
  • 9/23/2023
James Collier, III
James Collier, III
  • 9/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
  • 9/22/2023
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
  • 9/21/2023
Hughes, Nathan (Decatur)
  • 9/21/2023