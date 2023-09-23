2 Shot On Windsor Street Friday Night

Two people were shot Friday night on Windsor Street.

Just after 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to Windsor Street for a person shot call. While responding to the scene, officers were advised that one person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Later, officers were advised a second person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the crime scene on Windsor Street. The preliminary reports say a group of people were gathered outside of an apartment when gunshots were heard and two people suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.