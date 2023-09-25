Police Blotter: Woman's Car Is Botched "Kia Boys" Trend Car Theft; Car Thief Scores Credit Card And Charges $200 On Uber Eats

A woman on Midland Pike told police her Kia Forte was the target of a failed auto theft sometime overnight. Police observed the inside of her vehicle to have damage consistent with the "Kia Boys" trend in which Kias/Hyundais can be stolen utilizing a USB-A cable. The ignition switch and steering column shroud were observed to be damaged. At this time it is unknown if the vehicle is drivable from the residence. There is no suspect information.



* * *

A woman called police and asked if they would escort her and her husband to a residence on N. Moore Road to retrieve belongings. Police told her they would stand by for a second while she goes inside her residence to retrieve things, but would not facilitate the process. She thanked police, went inside with her husband, and police left.



* * *

A man on Mansion Circle told police he found the entire driver's side of his vehicle had been keyed the day before. He discovered it around 10 a.m., and last saw the vehicle earlier around 2 a.m. when he parked it there. He has checked with the office about cameras and they are supposed to get back with him on it. Police told him to call back for an officer to respond if any video is found. No estimates for repairs have been done yet.

* * *

A man told police that he brought his vehicle in to have work done on it at Delta Motors, 3713 Rossville Blvd. He said that when he returned to get his vehicle, there several dents and scratches along the vehicle that were not there when he dropped it off.

* * *

A resident on Hickory Valley Road told police on that on Monday he had a package stolen from his front porch. He said he is needing a report to receive a refund.

* * *

A woman told police she was in a victim of road rage incident. She said another person drove at her while she was driving at the Walgreens on Highway 58. She said she wanted a report in case another incident arises with the same people. The woman has able to give police a TN tag number from the other vehicle. There is no description of the driver.

* * *

A woman told police she was at work at the YMCA, 301 W. 6th St., between the hours of 4-8 p.m. She said when she returned to her vehicle (Nissan Rogue, TN tag), she found it to have damage to the front. The woman wished to have a report made for insurance purposes.

* * *

A noise complaint was made regarding the Exile Bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. Police drove through the area, but did not observe excessive noise. The reporting party did not want to see police. Police will be driving back in the area with a decibels reader in accordance with city regulation, which is 50.

* * *



A man on Delmont Street told police he heard a noise at his back door that sounded like someone attempting to open it. Police checked around the exterior of the house, but were unable to locate anyone. The man said he had recently kicked out his roommate and believed he may have been the person that was at his back door. Police gave the man several suggestions for going forward and to call police back if anything else occurred.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 101 Northgate Mall Dr. Police located a man sitting at the gas station eating his lunch. The man had a stick with him, but was not doing anything with it. Police are familiar with the man and know he can be animated and loud when he is walking the streets.

* * *

A Business owner had questions about trespassing people for loitering, due to the homeless problem throughout the plaza at 4011 Brainerd Road. The man owns the laundry mat and said the homeless people are hanging out there, drinking and smoking. Police were on scene and were asked to reach out to the city attorney for clarification on the business owner's options throughout the plaza.

* * *

An employee at Northern Tool + Equipment, 7658 Lee Hwy., told police he wanted an older white male wearing a blue shirt, hat and glasses, to be removed from the property. Police made contact with the man matching that description in the parking lot, who identified himself. Police informed him that he is not welcome back at the business and that he is liable to be arrested if he returns.

* * *

Police were flagged down at 1020 W. 37th St. due to a white Hyundai Sonata backed into a parking spot for approximately one month. The vehicle appeared to be ransacked and did not have a license plate. The officer ran the VIN displayed on the vehicle and found it to be registered in Alabama, and had expired in 2020. The vehicle did not return as stolen. Dispatch found a possible owner of "AF Title Co." out of Arkansas, but the business was closed.

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive reported her vehicle was stolen overnight. She believes the vehicle was locked and the keys are currently inside her residence. She said her wallet and credit card were left in the vehicle and the card was unlawfully charged approximately $200 via Uber Eats. The vehicle will have a Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) sticker on the lower left side of the rear window, along with damage on the passenger side of the front bumper. The vehicle was placed into NCIC.