Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman's Car Is Botched "Kia Boys" Trend Car Theft; Car Thief Scores Credit Card And Charges $200 On Uber Eats

  • Monday, September 25, 2023

A woman on Midland Pike told police her Kia Forte was the target of a failed auto theft sometime overnight. Police observed the inside of her vehicle to have damage consistent with the "Kia Boys" trend in which Kias/Hyundais can be stolen utilizing a USB-A cable. The ignition switch and steering column shroud were observed to be damaged. At this time it is unknown if the vehicle is drivable from the residence. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman called police and asked if they would escort her and her husband to a residence on N. Moore Road to retrieve belongings. Police told her they would stand by for a second while she goes inside her residence to retrieve things, but would not facilitate the process. She thanked police, went inside with her husband, and police left.

* * *

A man on Mansion Circle told police he found the entire driver's side of his vehicle had been keyed the day before. He discovered it around 10 a.m., and last saw the vehicle earlier around 2 a.m. when he parked it there. He has checked with the office about cameras and they are supposed to get back with him on it. Police told him to call back for an officer to respond if any video is found. No estimates for repairs have been done yet.

* * *

A man told police that he brought his vehicle in to have work done on it at Delta Motors, 3713 Rossville Blvd. He said that when he returned to get his vehicle, there several dents and scratches along the vehicle that were not there when he dropped it off.

* * *

A resident on Hickory Valley Road told police on that on Monday he had a package stolen from his front porch. He said he is needing a report to receive a refund.

* * *

A woman told police she was in a victim of road rage incident. She said another person drove at her while she was driving at the Walgreens on Highway 58. She said she wanted a report in case another incident arises with the same people. The woman has able to give police a TN tag number from the other vehicle. There is no description of the driver.

* * *

A woman told police she was at work at the YMCA, 301 W. 6th St., between the hours of 4-8 p.m. She said when she returned to her vehicle (Nissan Rogue, TN tag), she found it to have damage to the front. The woman wished to have a report made for insurance purposes.

* * *

A noise complaint was made regarding the Exile Bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. Police drove through the area, but did not observe excessive noise. The reporting party did not want to see police. Police will be driving back in the area with a decibels reader in accordance with city regulation, which is 50.

* * *

A man on Delmont Street told police he heard a noise at his back door that sounded like someone attempting to open it. Police checked around the exterior of the house, but were unable to locate anyone. The man said he had recently kicked out his roommate and believed he may have been the person that was at his back door. Police gave the man several suggestions for going forward and to call police back if anything else occurred.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 101 Northgate Mall Dr. Police located a man sitting at the gas station eating his lunch. The man had a stick with him, but was not doing anything with it. Police are familiar with the man and know he can be animated and loud when he is walking the streets.

* * *

A Business owner had questions about trespassing people for loitering, due to the homeless problem throughout the plaza at 4011 Brainerd Road. The man owns the laundry mat and said the homeless people are hanging out there, drinking and smoking. Police were on scene and were asked to reach out to the city attorney for clarification on the business owner's options throughout the plaza.

* * *

An employee at Northern Tool + Equipment, 7658 Lee Hwy., told police he wanted an older white male wearing a blue shirt, hat and glasses, to be removed from the property. Police made contact with the man matching that description in the parking lot, who identified himself. Police informed him that he is not welcome back at the business and that he is liable to be arrested if he returns.

* * *

Police were flagged down at 1020 W. 37th St. due to a white Hyundai Sonata backed into a parking spot for approximately one month. The vehicle appeared to be ransacked and did not have a license plate. The officer ran the VIN displayed on the vehicle and found it to be registered in Alabama, and had expired in 2020. The vehicle did not return as stolen. Dispatch found a possible owner of "AF Title Co." out of Arkansas, but the business was closed.

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive reported her vehicle was stolen overnight. She believes the vehicle was locked and the keys are currently inside her residence. She said her wallet and credit card were left in the vehicle and the card was unlawfully charged approximately $200 via Uber Eats. The vehicle will have a Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) sticker on the lower left side of the rear window, along with damage on the passenger side of the front bumper. The vehicle was placed into NCIC.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/25/2023
Lady Canes Place First At Darlngton Cross Country Meet
Lady Canes Place First At Darlngton Cross Country Meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/24/2023
Lee Men's Soccer Wins 1-0 Over University Of Montevallo
  • Sports
  • 9/24/2023
Lisa Phillips Hired As Head Women's Basketball Coach At Cleveland State
  • Sports
  • 9/24/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/24/2023
UTC Women Finish 15th At Mason Rudolph Golf Championships
  • Sports
  • 9/24/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman's Car Is Botched "Kia Boys" Trend Car Theft; Car Thief Scores Credit Card And Charges $200 On Uber Eats
  • 9/25/2023

A woman on Midland Pike told police her Kia Forte was the target of a failed auto theft sometime overnight. Police observed the inside of her vehicle to have damage consistent with the "Kia Boys" ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/25/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR 6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSSESSION OF ... more

South Pittsburg Powerball Player Wins $50,000
  • 9/24/2023

A Powerball player in South Pittsburg matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball on Saturday night to win $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Lotto Mart, 519 E. 12th St., in South ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Manager Says Arby's Employee Used Customer Credit Card; Woman's Drunk Guest Refuses To Leave
  • 9/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/24/2023
Motorcyclist Wrecks After Pursuit On Highway 111; 2nd Motorcyclist Nabbed After Road Shut Down
Motorcyclist Wrecks After Pursuit On Highway 111; 2nd Motorcyclist Nabbed After Road Shut Down
  • 9/23/2023
2 Shot On Windsor Street Friday Night
  • 9/23/2023
Police Blotter: Police Called To Check On Intoxicated Diamonds And Lace Dancer; Woman Gets Mad When Finds Out Her Sneaky Link Is Married
  • 9/23/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Soccer Beats Citadel For Back-To-Back SoCon Wins
  • 9/24/2023
Mocs Top 17th-Ranked Samford, 47-24
Mocs Top 17th-Ranked Samford, 47-24
  • 9/23/2023
Lady Flames, Falcons Play To 0-0 Draw
  • 9/24/2023
Lee Men's Soccer Wins 1-0 Over University Of Montevallo
  • 9/24/2023
Lisa Phillips Hired As Head Women's Basketball Coach At Cleveland State
  • 9/24/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Heart Grew 3 Sizes That Day
  • 9/25/2023
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
  • 9/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Matrons On The Domain
Jerry Summers: Matrons On The Domain
  • 9/25/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 9/22/2023
Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14
  • 9/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Mountain Opry Has Show Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Announces New Home Décor And Gift Concept To Open Spring Of 2024
  • 9/22/2023
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
  • 9/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga High Class Of 1963 To Hold Reunion Oct. 27
  • 9/24/2023
United Christian Academy Announces New Principal, Melissa Scannapiego
  • 9/22/2023
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
  • 9/22/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Complete Over 40 Projects On Day Of Caring
  • 9/22/2023
Step ONE Program Announces 10 Organizations Selected For Teaching Garden Grants
  • 9/22/2023
Monica Case To Be Installed As National President Of The American Association Of Medical Assistants
  • 9/22/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Who's Doing The Driving For You?
Bob Tamasy: Who's Doing The Driving For You?
  • 9/25/2023
Basilica Of Sts. Peter And Paul Announces 2 Events For Sept. 27-28
  • 9/22/2023
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
  • 9/22/2023
Obituaries
David Breckenridge "Breck" Grover
David Breckenridge "Breck" Grover
  • 9/24/2023
Katherine Ann Ledford Roark
  • 9/24/2023
Judy Milam
Judy Milam
  • 9/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Cheek, Doris J. (Spring City)
Cheek, Doris J. (Spring City)
  • 9/23/2023
Webb, Dennis Earl (LaFayette)
Webb, Dennis Earl (LaFayette)
  • 9/23/2023
Barcenas-Hernandez, Jose (Ringgold)
Barcenas-Hernandez, Jose (Ringgold)
  • 9/23/2023