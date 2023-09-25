Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ASSAULT

RIOT CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COMBS, JOHN K

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CORONADO HERRERA, ALEJANDRO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FARCORUM, EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, BRANDY L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CAMPING T.C.A. 55-8-212

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, KODI DELON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/16/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEDRO, PEDRO F

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PITTMAN, DEBORAH VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STRICKLAND, MARLENE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/01/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SUTTON, SATERIA SHAQUANNA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/02/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT USHER, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 09/05/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WARE, ARIAH MYASIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RIOT



