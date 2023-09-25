Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE 
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE 
123 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 373794219 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, JASON SHERMAN 
3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046354 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON 
4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COMBS, JOHN K 
9649 ASHTON VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CORONADO HERRERA, ALEJANDRO 
1830 VICTORY ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COX, JAMES MAYNARD 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

DE LEON PUAC, SANTOS RENE 
102SHARON DR STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DOSSETT, BRELYN RICHARD 
4822 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FARCORUM, EDGAR 
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, BRANDY L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CAMPING T.C.A.

55-8-212
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON 
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417

HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN 
10213 LOVELL RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, KODI DELON 
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212329 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

KING, BRANDON JOE 
1304 GAD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE 
2907 KIENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PASCUAL, FLORESTINO FRANCISCO 
1706 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEDRO, PEDRO F 
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PEREZ BARTOLON, SERGIO 
1700 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

PITTMAN, DEBORAH VICTORIA 
3905 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON 
1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043125 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STRICKLAND, MARLENE DENISE 
1710 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SUTTLES, DEMARKIO LAVONTE 
601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 000000000 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SUTTON, SATERIA SHAQUANNA 
2546 6TH AV CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

USHER, WILLIAM HENRY 
2216 E 26th Street Ct Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ZENKER, MARK EVANS 
3413 DABNEY LANE CLARKVILLE, 37043 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

