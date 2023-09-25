Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROWN, JASON SHERMAN
3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046354
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COX, JAMES MAYNARD
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
DE LEON PUAC, SANTOS RENE
102SHARON DR STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DOSSETT, BRELYN RICHARD
4822 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARRIS, JODY LEE JACKSON
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417
KING, BRANDON JOE
1304 GAD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PASCUAL, FLORESTINO FRANCISCO
1706 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ BARTOLON, SERGIO
1700 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SUTTLES, DEMARKIO LAVONTE
601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ZENKER, MARK EVANS
3413 DABNEY LANE CLARKVILLE, 37043
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROOM, LOGAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ASSAULT
- RIOT
|
|CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COMBS, JOHN K
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|CORONADO HERRERA, ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FARCORUM, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRAZIER, BRANDY L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CAMPING T.C.A. 55-8-212
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HARVEY, CHRIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KODI DELON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCCLENDON, ANAYZIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PITTMAN, DEBORAH VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STRICKLAND, MARLENE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/01/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SUTTON, SATERIA SHAQUANNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/05/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023
Charge(s):
|