Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERY, VICKIE IRENE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHARDT, CHRISTOPHER DON 
7704 EVAN WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA 
108 SHERWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CASLIN, A TAVIOUS 
605 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOG, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

CHARLES, IKEY LEE 
3607 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR 
6882 SPENCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162732 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLON, GERALDO A 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN 
152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR 
7504 BORIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, CIARRA SHANTAE 
6407 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ASSAULT

JAEGER, SARAH BETH 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (PETITION TO REVOKE)

JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN 
1708 CRISWELL CT. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE 
HOMELESS EAST LAKE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MORALES, HENRY 
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL 
1468 MINERAL SRPING RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANTORA, BRIAN THOMAS 
6011 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

SIBLEY, BRIA JANNYE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT W1 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMMONS, HEATHER LYNN 
1328 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STANFIELD, NYKESHA SHANTE 
3811 FEAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHAN, DANIEL L 
282 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WILKERSON, CHARLES L 
519 OAK ST. DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY 
6311 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE 
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

YOUNG, COSHA A 
4511 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374163220 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

