Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERY, VICKIE IRENE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKHARDT, CHRISTOPHER DON

7704 EVAN WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA

108 SHERWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



CASLIN, A TAVIOUS

605 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOG, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL.

Here are the mug shots:

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONCHARLES, IKEY LEE3607 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR6882 SPENCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162732Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COLON, GERALDO AHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARYCOUCH, TOMMY JEAN152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR7504 BORIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDWARDS, CIARRA SHANTAE6407 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleASSAULTJAEGER, SARAH BETH207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FENTANYL (PETITION TO REVOKE)JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN1708 CRISWELL CT. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLEHOMELESS EAST LAKE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MORALES, HENRY1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL1468 MINERAL SRPING RD DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSSER, KRISTEN SARAHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSANTORA, BRIAN THOMAS6011 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankEVADING ARRESTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHSIBLEY, BRIA JANNYE2709 CITICO AVE APT W1 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSIMMONS, HEATHER LYNN1328 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTANFIELD, NYKESHA SHANTE3811 FEAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVAUGHAN, DANIEL L282 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILKERSON, CHARLES L519 OAK ST. DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY6311 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SYOUNG, COSHA A4511 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374163220Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





