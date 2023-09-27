Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AVERY, VICKIE IRENE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHARDT, CHRISTOPHER DON
7704 EVAN WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA
108 SHERWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CASLIN, A TAVIOUS
605 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOG, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CHARLES, IKEY LEE
3607 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
6882 SPENCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLON, GERALDO A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
152 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
7504 BORIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, CIARRA SHANTAE
6407 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ASSAULT
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (PETITION TO REVOKE)
JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
1708 CRISWELL CT. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE
HOMELESS EAST LAKE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORALES, HENRY
1614 BENNETT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL
1468 MINERAL SRPING RD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANTORA, BRIAN THOMAS
6011 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SIBLEY, BRIA JANNYE
2709 CITICO AVE APT W1 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIMMONS, HEATHER LYNN
1328 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANFIELD, NYKESHA SHANTE
3811 FEAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAUGHAN, DANIEL L
282 MONTLAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILKERSON, CHARLES L
519 OAK ST. DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODRUFF, DIONA NESHAY
6311 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
YOUNG, COSHA A
4511 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374163220
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AVERY, VICKIE IRENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/23/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BURKHARDT, CHRISTOPHER DON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|CASLIN, A TAVIOUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|CHARLES, IKEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|COLON, GERALDO A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/08/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|EDWARDS, CIARRA SHANTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
|JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL (PETITION TO REVOKE)
|JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|MCCARY, ELIZABETH MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|PEDIGO, ASHLEY HALL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
|SIBLEY, BRIA JANNYE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SIMMONS, HEATHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|STANFIELD, NYKESHA SHANTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
|THIBAUDEAU, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
|VAUGHAN, DANIEL L
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|WILKERSON, CHARLES L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|YOUNG, COSHA A
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
