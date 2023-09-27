Latest Headlines

Girl, 18, Shot In Brainerd

  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023
An 18-year-old female was shot in Brainerd on Wednesday afternoon.
 
At 5:23 p.m., a Chattanooga police officer was flagged down and advised a person shot was located in the 300 block of McBrien Road.  Officers made contact with the teen, who had a non-life threatening injury.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.  Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the location and circumstances of the incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
