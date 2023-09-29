Juvenile Student Arrested For Making Threats Against East Hamilton Middle School

A student was arrested Friday morning for threats made earlier this month against a county school.On Friday at approximately 10:50 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit Deputies took a juvenile suspect into custody in connection to the social media threats made against East Hamilton Middle School on Sept. 12.The student was arrested at school and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.The student is being charged with threat of mass violence on school property or at school-related activity (TCA 39-16-517) and false reports (TCA 39-16-502).This arrest was the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation conducted by the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit, along with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations Chattanooga.