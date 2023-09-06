Police Blotter: Woman's Vehicle Stolen After Keys Left In It; Husband Locks Door And Drunk Wife Can't Get In The House

A woman on Graysville Road told police she last saw her vehicle two days before parked at her friends residence, but now it was gone. One of her friends said that the vehicle was at the residence the night before, because she parked next to it. The woman said that the keys were inside of the vehicle. Her vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.



A woman and a man on Allemande Way told police that the man's soon to be ex-wife was getting in contact with the woman's friend telling her lies that the man was endangering her, and that he was searching her car. The woman and man told police they just wanted this documented at this time.

A noise complaint was reported by a neighbor on Dreamcatcher Way, who told police they heard loud noises come from a residence. Police spoke with the homeowner, who said they were having a girls night and the same neighbor always calls in complaints. Police did not observe any noise violation. All the girls were leaving the residence when police arrived.



Police were dispatched to Z-Motors used car lot at 6808 Shallowford Road. Police found a Kia Optima with its headlights on and the back driver's side window busted out, as well as the steering column broken. Police believe the damage is from an attempted theft of the vehicle, but it is not known for sure, since the business was closed and the owner was not on scene. BWC was worn and activated during this call for service.

Police recognized a man from former interactions at O'Grady Drive/Gundy Lane while responding to a separate call. The man asked for a ride to Signal Mountain, therefore police took him to the 100 block of Signal Hills Drive without incident.

The owner of Rogers Super Market, 1400 E. Main St., reported indecent exposure from a woman at the property. Police spoke with the woman, who had since put on clothing, and the property owner. When asked if he would like the woman to be trespassed from the property, he said yes. After running both of them for warrants, the woman was informed she is to be trespassed from the property. She acknowledged, gathered her belongings and left the property without incident.

A suspicious person was reported at the Subway, 115 Browns Ferry Road. Police located a black female loitering on the property who was supposedly harassing customers for money She told police that she was homeless and then police offered her some help. She agreed to be transported to the Community Kitchen, where she could get some assistance.

A disorder was reported on Jeffery Lane. When police arrived, no one on scene was cooperative and they let police know they were not needed or trusted.

A employee at the Mapco, 100 W. 20th St., told police an older white female wearing a yellow shirt and black skirt had put several soft drinks into her canvas bag. When the employee confronted the woman, she put the drinks back and left.

A woman on Horse Creek Drive told police she found small pills in a small container in her driveway and was not sure what they were and wanted to turn them over to police. Police identified the pills as Allegra, the allergy medicine, and Excedrin. Due to the medications not being illegal, police took them and disposed of them.

A woman on Standifer Gap Road called police to file an auto theft report. She said a man, whose first name she gave police, borrows the vehicle consistently and is believed to have the vehicle now and is not answering his phone. Police told the woman her vehicle has fled from police multiple times, including a mere hour before this report was requested. She was unable to provide any identifying information about the man. She adamantly said she had not been fleeing from police in her vehicle.

Officers were on routine patrol when they located a wallet at 400 Frazier Ave. Inside the wallet was identification for a man. Officers took the wallet to CPD's Property Division for safekeeping and have made it releasable to owner.

A woman on Marlboro Avenue told police that when her ex-husband arrived to return their son he wanted to speak to her about the school choice for their son, saying the school he goes to is bad and he wants to send him to a better school. She said when she tried to close the door in his face, he put his foot in the doorway so they could keep talking about it. The woman recorded the interaction and it sounded like a reasonable conversation from both of them. The woman simply wanted the interaction to be reported to police in case of further escalation.

A disorder was reported at a home on Metro Park Lane. Police spoke with the neighbor of the home, who said that an altercation occurred between her woman neighbor and the woman neighbor's boyfriend. The situation was described as a verbal disorder between the two, and when the woman went to grab her phone out of the car, the man took off in the car with the female partially hanging out of the vehicle. The woman fell out of the car during the incident, but refused wanting EMS to check her out. The woman told the neighbor on the phone with dispatch she did not wish to speak to police, and when police arrived on scene she refused to speak to them.

A woman on Fisher Avenue called police to complain her neighbor was playing loud music. She told police there has been on-going tension between and her neighbor. She said the neighbor attempts to annoy her by playing loud music at night. She said the music started at 3 a.m. Police didn't hear any noise coming from neighbor's apartment. Police attempted to speak with the neighbor, but were unsuccessful. Police provided the woman with a complaint card and told her it would probably be best to contact CHA regarding the issue.

A woman on Monte Vista Drive told police her car, a CAD SRX 06', was damaged from an unknown person with an unknown object against the windshield (approx. 3-4 impact points), as well as what appears to be sugar in the gas tank. Do to the humidity and lack of prints, police were not able to pull finger prints from the gas tank. The woman last saw her vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. the day before, undamaged. Pending investigation, she said that she will reach out to the neighbors regarding video footage and other information to provide to CPD. There is no suspect information.

A woman on Garfield Street told police someone threw a brick at her window around 4 p.m. As police walked to the side of the house, they observed the damage to the window. There were no suspects identified.

A suspicious vehicle was reported, parked in an open field on Apex Lane. The vehicle was found to be stolen and towed by Gudel's. The owner was notified. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

A man on E. 5th Street told police he noticed his white 2020 Vitacci Bahama VIP had been stolen that morning from his yard. He said that the moped was still on his property at 11:23 p.m. the day before. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A disorder was reported between a husband and wife on Forest Highland Dr. Police found the wife was intoxicated and arrived at home and could not get in due to the door being locked and not having a key. Their argument started over this. Both of them agreed moving forward for the evening they would leave each other alone.