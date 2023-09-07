Latest Headlines

John Anthony Smith To Throw Open Doors To Sequatchie Mansion At 1st Annual Glancy Harvest Festival Oct. 21

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023

John Anthony Smith grew up within a stone's throw of a castle-like mansion in the Sequatchie Valley, and this fall he will be opening it to the public at the first annual Glancy Harvest Festival.

Mr. Smith, who has built a highly successful anti-hacker business based in Chattanooga, was able to buy the Glancy Sherman Mansion at 4275 Valley View Highway in Sequatchie.

The new festival will be held there on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3 p.m. until dark, featuring food, a live band, prizes, bouncy houses, fireworks, games, watching the Tennessee vs. Alabama game and more.

Traffic will be directed to parking.

Here is some history on the mansion:

Glancy Sherman was born on Oct. 10, 1862 and came to the town of Sequatchie in 1889 from Lundy’s Layne, Pennsylvania. He helped develop the town’s water system, built the Sequatchie Supply Store in 1890, and started the Sequatchie Handle Works in 1899. He also bought up a considerable amount of farmland along the Little Sequatchie River and several thousand acres of mountain land laced with coal and other minerals. Within two decades Glancy was considered Marion County’s wealthiest landowner and industrialist. On January 3, 1906 Glancy married Miss Bertha Tower, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. B. Tower of Chattanooga.

After their honeymoon the couple resided at Glancy’s residence on Alabama Avenue in Sequatchie. Their daughter, Earline Sherman died at birth on February 17, 1907. The Shermans never had another child. In 1925 Glancy built the “Sherman Filling Station” in Sequatchie to accommodate the increasing number of automobiles. In 1927, Glancy built his wife a beautiful home on 30 acres of land in Sequatchie. The home was shaped like a castle, the stone was hauled in from Sewanee that it was built of. The grounds were laid out and beautified with many statues and ornaments.

For decades the Glancy mansion was the prettiest residence in Marion County, and Mrs. Sherman’s fame as an accommodating hostess spread throughout the region. Her housekeeper was Ms. Gladys Pernie Washer, who stood a mere 4'3" tall.

Glancy Sherman passed away on Oct. 17, 1935 and his wife, Bertha lived until March 21, 1967. The Sherman mansion would have several owners, including Judge Clifford Layne.

Mayor Tim Kelly To Run For 2nd Term
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies successfully utilized a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near the 800 block of Barton Avenue and Russell Street on Thursday.

The trial date in the case in which former House Speaker Glen Casada and aide Cade Cothren are charged with bribery and kickbacks, wire fraud and money laundering has been moved to March 5, 2024.

Reckless Homicide Charge Dismissed In Drug Overdose Case; Harbison Gets Suspended Term For False Reports
A reckless homicide charge has been dismissed against a man who was charged in connection with a drug overdose death that occurred on March 28, 2018. A tampering with evidence charge was

I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
Dan Fleser: Hard To Block Vol Rushers Take Different Routes To The Ball Carrier
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Event Set For Sept. 9
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
Brian A. Drake
Juanita Lavinia Loundmonclay
Margaret “Lorraine” Fisher Duran
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
