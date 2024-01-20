Rezoning Of McDonald Farm Is Topic Of Town Hall Tuesday

Hamilton County has proposed rezoning over 800 acres of McDonald Farm to manufacturing use. The conceptual plan includes the construction of several large buildings of up to 1 million square feet each.

The area slated for rezoning borders two large natural areas: the 300-mile-long Cumberland Trail and the 460-acre Audubon Mountain. It includes streams, a pond and a densely wooded hillside.

This potential manufacturing site serves as a habitat for diverse wildlife species such as sandhill cranes, hawks, ospreys, otters, eagles, deer, foxes, coyotes, owls, ducks, geese and bobcats.



Officials said the potential consequences of this rezoning decision will impact the quality of life for both residents and wildlife. The involvement of Hamilton County residents in the Town Hall meeting is crucial for ensuring that the decision-making process is transparent, and the voices of the community are considered, said officials.

A Town Hall will be held Tuesday at Sale Creek Middle/High School, at 211 Patterson Road, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Presentations from the county will begin the meeting, followed by comments from the audience. All interested Hamilton County residents are encouraged to attend.