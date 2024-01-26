Latest Headlines

EPB And ORNL Announce Plans For Research Collaborative Focused On Energy Resilience, Quantum Technology

  • Friday, January 26, 2024

Building on $180 million in joint energy-related research, EPB and Oak Ridge National Laboratory marked 10 years of collaboration Friday with the announcement of the new Collaborative for Energy Resilience and Quantum Science. The new joint research effort will focus on utilizing Chattanooga’s highly advanced and integrated energy and communications infrastructure to develop technologies and best practices for enhancing the resilience and security of the national power grid while accelerating the commercialization of quantum technologies.

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined EPB in hosting Dr. Stephen K. Streiffer, who was appointed as director of ORNL in October 2023, for his first tour of EPB’s facilities as they all came together in announcing the new cooperative effort.

“Since I came to Congress over 10 years ago, one of my highest priorities has been creating and strengthening the Chattanooga-Oak Ridge partnership that’s changed East Tennessee and the entire Southeastern region of our great nation," said Rep. Fleischmann. "Because of the increased collaboration between outstanding entities in Chattanooga, such as EPB, and organizations in Oak Ridge, like ORNL, major advancements are taking place in science, technology, research and more—generating hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact and making Tennessee and the entire Southeastern United States the world leader in new and emerging technologies and industries. Today’s major announcement that EPB and ORNL are increasing their partnership to strengthen Chattanooga’s existing first-ever commercially available quantum network, the only in the world, is yet another significant milestone that will change how business and research is done. As East Tennessee’s Congressman, I will always continue supporting the Chattanooga-Oak Ridge partnership and increased collaboration between EPB and ORNL that’s strengthening our state and local economy and keeping America the global leader in the sciences and technologies that will power our future.”

To date, EPB and ORNL have collaborated on nearly 30 funded projects. These efforts encompass a wide range of research including the development of advanced energy models to optimize power distribution, the utilization of predictive algorithms to identify likely energy equipment failures so they can be addressed before customers lose power, and the deployment of dynamic microgrids that can be rapidly scaled to meet changing energy needs as power supplied by solar and other renewable energy resources changes unpredictably throughout the day. Taken together, these projects reflect efforts to keep energy costs lower for customers while enhancing the reliability and resilience of their energy and communications services, said officials. 

“There’s tremendous potential for ORNL to build on our work with EPB,” Dr. Streiffer said. “By bringing together our respective research capabilities and cutting-edge deployment, we can substantially advance research and move it toward practical application and commercialization.”

Quantum cybersecurity technology has been one of the most prominent focus areas for the joint effort. With Department of Energy funding aimed at securing America’s electric grid against cyberthreats, EPB, ORNL, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Qubitekk, Inc., partnered to demonstrate quantum cryptographic technologies across a fiber optic network that EPB established between some of its electric substations. As a result of the advances yielded through that effort, the team won an R&D 100 Award, which is part of the most prestigious innovation awards program for more than 60 years. Through the project, EPB also developed the expertise to partner with Qubitekk in launching the EPB Quantum Network powered by Qubitekk, America’s first commercially available fiber optic network specifically designed and equipped for accelerating the commercialization of quantum technologies.

Because both the public and private sector are investing billions to unlock the groundbreaking potential of this emerging industry, there are new opportunities for EPB and ORNL to join forces and advance quantum technology for deployment that transforms energy system resilience, reliability and security for customers.

“Working together, EPB and ORNL have advanced technologies that we will eventually be able to deploy for the immediate benefit of our local customers while providing a model for how other utilities can modernize their technology and operations,” said David Wade, CEO of EPB. “Building on our successful efforts over the last ten years, we have a unique opportunity to operationalize cutting-edge advancements with the goal of enhancing power grid security and reliability both locally and nationally.”

To structure the effort, ORNL and EPB will establish CERQS to focus on four strategic goals:

National leadership in quantum science and technology, including research breakthroughs that enable the distribution of quantum information over long distances, connection of diverse quantum technologies, including quantum computing for novel data analytics and simulation, commercialization in the supply chain, demonstrated improvements in business productivity, and U.S. leadership in the emerging global quantum economy.

Energy security innovation, including research, development and deployment of novel quantum and digital technologies to create a next-generation grid energy distribution system that demonstrates improved service resilience and reliability and that is affordable and flexible, environmentally sustainable and cyber-secure for customers.

Workforce development to support the quantum economy in East Tennessee, in partnership with K-12, community colleges, universities and businesses.

Economic development that moves quantum technology from research to commercialization over 10 years, positioning East Tennessee to capture investment in the quantum economy and to create new companies in the quantum manufacturing supply chain and business productivity applications development.

“Thanks to EPB’s investment in our community-wide fiber optic network more than a decade ago, Chattanooga leads as a hub of innovation where entrepreneurs thrive, jobs grow and companies want to locate,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “We look forward to working with EPB and ORNL as we strive to keep our city on the cutting edge for generations.”

“We have a responsibility to equip our workforce with the necessary skills to fill jobs of the future, particularly STEM-oriented careers, which will be a career pathway at the new Chattanooga High School,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “I’m excited that in Hamilton County, students of all ages and backgrounds have opportunities to learn and grow in a place where the biggest ideas are pursued from EPB to ORNL.”

 

Latest Headlines
EPB And ORNL Announce Plans For Research Collaborative Focused On Energy Resilience, Quantum Technology
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Mercury Exposure In Charleston
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2024
9 Hamilton County Jail Inmates Charged With Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After Inmate Assault
9 Hamilton County Jail Inmates Charged With Attempted 1st-Degree Murder After Inmate Assault
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Soddy Daisy Man Gets 13-Year Prison Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
Breaking News
Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Mercury Exposure In Charleston
  • 1/26/2024

In a landmark legal action, the Joey James Law Firm, in collaboration with Jimmy Rogers of Summers, Rufolo, and Rogers firm, has filed a lawsuit against the Olin Corporation and others. In a ... more

Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Soddy Daisy Man Gets 13-Year Prison Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • 1/26/2024

A Soddy Daisy man has been sentenced to serve 13 years in prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death. Dylan Joseph Burrows was charged in the July 30, 2022, death of Jacob Crawley, ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Causes Issues At Restaurant; Stolen Tag Is Found For The Second Time
  • 1/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
  • 1/26/2024
Town Hall On New Stadium Is Thursday
  • 1/25/2024
Precept Ministries Selling Its 36.5-Acre Campus On Noah Reid Road
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Stadium Project May Be The "Secret Sauce" Chattanooga Needs - And Response
  • 1/26/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum - And Response
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Neglect Rolls On At Soddy Daisy Post Office
  • 1/26/2024
Yet Another Stadium?
  • 1/26/2024
Sports
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
  • 1/25/2024
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
Randy Smith: A Typical Grandparents' Saturday
  • 1/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Team Wins At Motlow State
  • 1/25/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Zoo Announces 2024 Schedule Of SAFE And Other Conservation Days
  • 1/25/2024
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures And Lane Restrictions
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
  • 1/26/2024
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/26/2024
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
  • 1/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Stadium Project May Be The "Secret Sauce" Chattanooga Needs - And Response
  • 1/26/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum - And Response
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/26/2024
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/25/2024
Living Well
Hamilton County Health Department Releases 2023 Public Health Survey Summary
  • 1/26/2024
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
  • 1/25/2024
Cyberattack Impacts Radiology 569,000 Patients
  • 1/24/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Richard Allison Sharpe
Richard Allison Sharpe
  • 1/26/2024
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
  • 1/26/2024
Jamie Lee Perkinson Sharpe
Jamie Lee Perkinson Sharpe
  • 1/26/2024
Area Obituaries
Nichols, Linda Sue (LaFayette)
  • 1/26/2024
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024