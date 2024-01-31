Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124088 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS 
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO 
5212 WEIGELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT

BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL 
CHATTANOOGA, 37344 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR 
106 SUNRAY DRIVE FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COSBY, DAVID LAMAR 
9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT

DANIEL, CHARLES EVERETT 
2023 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER STREET APT.

7 RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT

DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE 
3826 BENFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE 
1608 WILCOX BLVD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
RAPE
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 
845 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES 
1202 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT

JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL 
3642 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061642 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR 
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING

JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE 
8202 CICERO TR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR 
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT

JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW 
1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 
2406 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
271 MCBRIAR RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE 
2830 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE 
1408 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT

PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN 
1817 BOLLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA 
701 VETERANS RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

QUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL 
911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

ROBINSON, NEONNA J 
521 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDOVAL ESCOBAR, AROLDO GUSTABO 
2823 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS 
4191 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

SMITH, JASON LEE 
84 BRADLEY STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE 
940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE 
1402 SUNNYFIELD LN EAST RIDGE, 374123644 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE 
727 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONT SUB CRA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN 
1023 RYAN RDG SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE 
2300 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

