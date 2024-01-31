Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/15/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT DANIEL, CHARLES EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT

DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT

RAPE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/28/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/02/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

STALKING JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/11/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/22/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED RIOT PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE QUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION ROBINSON, NEONNA J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/02/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/12/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONT SUB CRA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



