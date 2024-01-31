Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124088
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
5212 WEIGELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
CHATTANOOGA, 37344
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR
106 SUNRAY DRIVE FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
9609 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
DANIEL, CHARLES EVERETT
2023 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER STREET APT.
7 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
3826 BENFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE
1608 WILCOX BLVD #B CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
RAPE
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
845 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
1202 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL
3642 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING
JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
8202 CICERO TR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
2406 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE
271 MCBRIAR RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE
2830 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37374
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE
1408 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED RIOT
PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
1817 BOLLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA
701 VETERANS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
QUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
ROBINSON, NEONNA J
521 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDOVAL ESCOBAR, AROLDO GUSTABO
2823 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS
4191 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
SMITH, JASON LEE
84 BRADLEY STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
940 FORTWOOD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE
1402 SUNNYFIELD LN EAST RIDGE, 374123644
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE
727 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONT SUB CRA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
1023 RYAN RDG SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE
2300 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BARBEE, STEVE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|COFFMAN, BOWE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|DANIEL, CHARLES EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
- RAPE
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|FLETCHER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/02/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|JOHNSON, KEVIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|MEALOR, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/11/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED RIOT
|
|PICKETT, BRANDON GWIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|QUICK, BRITTANY RICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|ROBINSON, NEONNA J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/12/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONT SUB CRA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
|
|WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2024
Charge(s):
|