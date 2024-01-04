Latest Headlines

105 Townhomes Planned On 9 Acres At Former East Brainerd Elementary School

  • Thursday, January 4, 2024

A hundred and five townhomes are planned on the nine acres at the former East Brainerd Elementary School.

Developer Clint Wolford earlier tore down the old school at 7453 East Brainerd Road.

His plans for the property had included a restaurant, grocery and retail space.

RP Homes this week acquired the property from Ebes Partners Llc for $5,330,000.

Chris Todd of RP Homes said, "Our upcoming community at the old East Brainerd Elementary site is a groundbreaking development that will exude unparalleled value for the area.

Nestled in a prime location, this affordable housing community is set to redefine modern living with a perfect blend of convenience and tranquility.

"Situated in the heart of East Brainerd, this 105-home community will take full advantage of its central location, offering easy access to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will enjoy the best of both worlds, being in the midst of all the area's conveniences while experiencing the serenity of a secluded oasis.

"Future homeowners will get to choose from a carefully curated collection of floor plans and home types that cater to diverse preferences and lifestyles. Each offered floor plan is designed with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring comfort and functionality for modern living.

"Outside of the homes, homeowners will experience the enchantment of a lush, green landscape that surrounds the community, providing a park-like ambiance. This community is thoughtfully designed to be an escape, offering residents a serene environment right at their doorstep, yet a mere feet from everything East Brainerd has to offer. 

"We expect the prospective buyers to be blown away as they step into a world of luxury with top-shelf amenities that are unlike anything else in the area. Homeowners can unwind by the resort-style pool, perfect for relaxation and recreation, or utilize the community clubhouse as a collective space for social gatherings, events, and community activities, enhancing the overall living experience.

"This community promises to be a unique living experience that combines affordability, prime location, and unparalleled amenities. An incredible amount of thought went into this historic site to ensure it was filling the best need for the immediate area. The result is creating a vibrant community where residents can thrive in comfort and style at an attainable price. This community is a bit of a unicorn as there is simply no other community like it."

Mr. Todd said the average list price of a new construction home in Hamilton County has soared to "an astounding $575,000. As opposed to relying on people relocating from more expensive markets like California or the Northeast, RP Communities is committed to providing attainable, quality homes for the people of Chattanooga. This is evidenced by the fact that our East Brainerd Elementary community, like all of our local communities, will be priced roughly 35 percent below the competing average. I expect that percentage to grow as the cost of new construction continues to climb here in Hamilton County.  

"At RP Homes, we are not attempting to be the cheapest option, but we are committed to being the most valuable. When looking at sites like the East Brainerd Elementary site, we challenge ourselves to find ways to include top-tier amenities, high-end standard specifications, and do everything we can to ensure excellent resale value for the people that purchase one of our homes. We take tremendous joy in seeing the equity our homeowners get to experience in a brand-new home."
Latest Headlines
Unbeaten Soddy Daisy Wrestlers Keep Rolling
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/4/2024
Hernandez Returns To Play For Red Wolves
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2024
Dalton State's Franca Named Scholar-Athlete Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2024
Girl, 16, Testifies That Man Told Her Her Brother "Is Not Going To Exist After Today" Before Stabbing Him To Death
Girl, 16, Testifies That Man Told Her Her Brother "Is Not Going To Exist After Today" Before Stabbing Him To Death
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
  • Sports
  • 1/4/2024
Changes Coming At The Chattanooga Beer Board
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Breaking News
Girl, 16, Testifies That Man Told Her Her Brother "Is Not Going To Exist After Today" Before Stabbing Him To Death
Girl, 16, Testifies That Man Told Her Her Brother "Is Not Going To Exist After Today" Before Stabbing Him To Death
  • 1/4/2024

A 16-year-old girl testified in General Sessions Court that 22-year-old Edwin Aldo Mendez-Perez told her that her brother "is not going to exist after this day." The witness said less than ... more

Changes Coming At The Chattanooga Beer Board
  • 1/4/2024

The Chattanooga beer code was created in 1986 and reflects attitudes about beer from that time, said Chris Anderson, senior advisor to Mayor Tim Kelley. He told the Chattanooga Beer Board members ... more

Council Sends 3 Names To Governor For Supreme Court Vacancy
  • 1/4/2024

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met Thursday to consider six applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The vacancy was created by the upcoming retirement ... more

Breaking News
Senator Moore Calls For "An Immediate Declaration Of An Illegal Alien and Drug Invasion in Georgia"
  • 1/4/2024
SRO Unit Now Fully Staffed, Sheriff Garrett Says
SRO Unit Now Fully Staffed, Sheriff Garrett Says
  • 1/4/2024
Chattanooga Man Arrested For Arson At East Lake Home
Chattanooga Man Arrested For Arson At East Lake Home
  • 1/4/2024
Elderly Man Injured In Accidental Fire In Dalton Wednesday
  • 1/4/2024
Finley Stadium Board Approves New Ultra Club, Elevator Updates, New Field Paint Machine
Finley Stadium Board Approves New Ultra Club, Elevator Updates, New Field Paint Machine
  • 1/4/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
Education 2024 And Beyond
  • 1/4/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Paul Payne: My New Year’s Wish List for Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 1/1/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
  • 1/4/2024
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
Randy Smith: SEC: Wait 'Til Next Year
  • 1/4/2024
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 65-59
  • 1/3/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Hernandez Returns To Play For Red Wolves
  • 1/4/2024
Happenings
Elks Polar Plunge Fundraiser Set For Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 1/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
  • 1/4/2024
Plan Chattanooga Invites Community To Online Public Meetings For City's Future
  • 1/4/2024
EPB Opens Call For Artists To Complete 10th Street Murals
  • 1/3/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/4/2024
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/4/2024
Jfest 2024 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 18
  • 1/3/2024
Best of Grizzard - Ear And Nose Hair
Best of Grizzard - Ear And Nose Hair
  • 1/5/2024
Chattanooga Pipe Band Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary With Free Concerts Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
Education 2024 And Beyond
  • 1/4/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
Greg Scheid Named See Rock City COO
Greg Scheid Named See Rock City COO
  • 1/4/2024
Meet-And-Greet Reception For Dalton Mayor-Elect Sams To Be Held Jan. 8
Meet-And-Greet Reception For Dalton Mayor-Elect Sams To Be Held Jan. 8
  • 1/4/2024
E.J. Pelton, Co. Merges With Friday Walker & Associates, CPA
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
MLK Service Day Tradition Continues At Southern Adventist University For 30th Year
  • 1/4/2024
Mocs Recovery Program Earns National Accreditation
  • 1/4/2024
ChaTech Women Announces STEM For Her Event Feb. 24
  • 1/2/2024
Living Well
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
  • 1/4/2024
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
  • 1/4/2024
Murray County Health Department Will Be Closed Thursday
  • 1/2/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
South Cumberland Community Fund Seeks Community Volunteers
  • 1/4/2024
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
  • 1/4/2024
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
  • 1/3/2024
"You Have To Have A Goal" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/3/2024
Obituaries
Alan “DeWayne” England
Alan “DeWayne” England
  • 1/4/2024
Linda Dianna Turner Hudson
Linda Dianna Turner Hudson
  • 1/4/2024
Charles "Larry" Songer, Jr.
Charles "Larry" Songer, Jr.
  • 1/4/2024
Area Obituaries
Hancock, David Lynn (Cleveland)
Hancock, David Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/4/2024
Sherrill, Glenna Lee (Spring City)
Sherrill, Glenna Lee (Spring City)
  • 1/4/2024
Graham, Patti Fisher (Dayton)
Graham, Patti Fisher (Dayton)
  • 1/4/2024