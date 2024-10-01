Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
30 APPALOOSA LANE DALLAS, 30132
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BROWN, MARQUISE TRAYQUAN
209 W 41 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

BURKE, KERRY RAY
1244 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CANADY, MICHAEL SHANE
173 LANDEN WAY ROCKY FACE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COCHE, JUAN CHRISTIAN-GARCIA
855 DONALDSON RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COOPER, LEE JACKSON
4314 KATIE KIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURRY, ROBERT
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI
418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

GOINS, REGINA LORENE
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 Brookwood Dr Chattanooga, 374211718
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

HERNANDEZ CABALLO, KEVIN JUAN
4101 DORIST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

HOUSTON, HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
1609 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
4908 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

LEGATE, ZACHARIAH SCOTT
8636 RAYWORTH TRAIL POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

LONG, RICARDO DAVID
1614B GLOWMONT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOPEZ, HENRY
E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

LOPEZ PEREZ, ROMEO
2403 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR Chattanooga, 374114002
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
200 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA
3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POWELL, JAMES DEWAYNE
239 S 13 STREET WOOD RIVER, 62095
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY
203 W 10TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FALSE REPORTS

ROE, STANLEY DARRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RUSSELL, WALTER JAMES
5915 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

SCHERMERHORN, JEFFERY M
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHELL, TYLER ALLEN
1665 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, LAQUALIA CHARMAINE
316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL
919 SYLVAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE
2511 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
200 6 EAST 31ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE ASSAULT

