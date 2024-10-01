Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
30 APPALOOSA LANE DALLAS, 30132
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BROWN, MARQUISE TRAYQUAN
209 W 41 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BURKE, KERRY RAY
1244 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANADY, MICHAEL SHANE
173 LANDEN WAY ROCKY FACE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COCHE, JUAN CHRISTIAN-GARCIA
855 DONALDSON RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COOPER, LEE JACKSON
4314 KATIE KIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURRY, ROBERT
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI
418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
GOINS, REGINA LORENE
2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 Brookwood Dr Chattanooga, 374211718
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
HERNANDEZ CABALLO, KEVIN JUAN
4101 DORIST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
HOUSTON, HORATIO
2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
1609 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
4908 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
LEGATE, ZACHARIAH SCOTT
8636 RAYWORTH TRAIL POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
LONG, RICARDO DAVID
1614B GLOWMONT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ, HENRY
E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
LOPEZ PEREZ, ROMEO
2403 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR Chattanooga, 374114002
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
200 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA
3924 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POWELL, JAMES DEWAYNE
239 S 13 STREET WOOD RIVER, 62095
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY
203 W 10TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FALSE REPORTS
ROE, STANLEY DARRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUSSELL, WALTER JAMES
5915 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SCHERMERHORN, JEFFERY M
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHELL, TYLER ALLEN
1665 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, LAQUALIA CHARMAINE
316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL
919 SYLVAN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE
2511 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
200 6 EAST 31ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BROWN, MARQUISE TRAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURKE, KERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CANADY, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COCHE, JUAN CHRISTIAN-GARCIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURRY, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, REGINA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/30/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREER, COREY JAMMAL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
|
|LEGATE, ZACHARIAH SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/04/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, RICARDO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/23/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|POWELL, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|ROE, STANLEY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCHERMERHORN, JEFFERY M
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHELL, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMS, LAQUALIA CHARMAINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024
Charge(s):
|