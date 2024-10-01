Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER

30 APPALOOSA LANE DALLAS, 30132

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BROWN, MARQUISE TRAYQUAN

209 W 41 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



BURKE, KERRY RAY

1244 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CANADY, MICHAEL SHANE

173 LANDEN WAY ROCKY FACE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COCHE, JUAN CHRISTIAN-GARCIA

855 DONALDSON RD EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



CONLEY, ERIK JAMES

HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COOPER, LEE JACKSON

4314 KATIE KIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CURRY, ROBERT

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA

984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI

418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



GOINS, REGINA LORENE

2414 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BROWN, MARQUISE TRAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/18/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BURKE, KERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CANADY, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COCHE, JUAN CHRISTIAN-GARCIA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION CONLEY, ERIK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA) COOPER, LEE JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/27/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURRY, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO GOINS, REGINA LORENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/30/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GREER, COREY JAMMAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING) LEGATE, ZACHARIAH SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/04/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LONG, RICARDO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILLSAPS, PATRICK SHANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/09/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PIPER, LORINE YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/23/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POWELL, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROACH, WHITNEY LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FALSE REPORTS ROE, STANLEY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RUSSELL, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY SCHERMERHORN, JEFFERY M

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHELL, TYLER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, LAQUALIA CHARMAINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/07/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/30/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT



