John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean

Epicurean Restaurant sign John Petros when the Epicurean began John Petros, Trey Moore, son-in-law, and Voula Petros Painting in the main dining room John gets big kiss from his wife Voula Lunch at the Epicurean is better with friends John Petros with his good friend Jack Goodlet Previous Next

The definition of the American Dream might be defined as John Petros. His Epicurean Restaurant in East Ridge is the result of a lifetime of hard work and, at 90, Mr. Petros admits he can’t do what he once did, but he continues working every day. The Ringgold Road eatery has been in continuous operation for nearly 50 years.

Mr. Petros was born in Greece in 1934 and started thinking about coming to the United States when the communists killed his uncle.

He and his brother needed $7 to head west but they didn’t have the money. Mr. Petros said a friend of his “Godfather” arranged a boat trip; 11 days later he was in New York.

Mr. Petros said it wasn’t easy, but he got a train ticket from New York City to Nashville. When he arrived, he spoke very little English but thought, “Big City – too many automobiles.” Mr. Petros said his Godfather’s brother and sister operated a restaurant and they gave him a dish washing job. He said a lady working the soda fountain confided in him he needed to learn her job since she would be leaving in a few weeks. “I learned how to make banana splits,” he said.

The young Greek said things were going fine until a fire destroyed the Nashville restaurant. After the smoke settled, the operator told Mr. Petros he had some friends in Chattanooga, and asked if he would like to go. Mr. Petros headed to the Scenic City, where he met the Gulas family.

Mr. Petros said, “The Gulases offered me a job; they said they would teach me though I didn’t speak English. They showed me how to prepare plates - salads, green beans and turnip greens." Mr. Petros said he rented a room on Bailey Avenue and walked to work every day.

Mr. Petros said when the Gulas family opened the Alamo Plaza on Broad Street he worked there for five years. He said, “It was hard work, from 6:00 in the morning until 11:30 at night, every day.”

Mr. Petros said he took a less demanding job at Swift and Company. He said, “I started cutting meat and driving a truck while making a lot of friends.”

Mr. Petros said his next move was to Charlotte, N.C., a city he didn’t know a lot about. He said, “I took a job at a steak house and worked there for five years.”

In 1972, Mr. Petros became a little homesick so he went back to Greece for a visit, fell in love and got married. John and Voula have been side by side over 50 years. Mr. Petros said, “It was a pretty good Greek wedding, party and all.”

Returning to the United States with his bride, he bought some property in East Ridge and in the mid 70s opened the Epicurean Restaurant on Ringgold Road.

John and Voula Petros welcomed two daughters and a son and the couple has three grandchildren.

Mr. Petros said, “I learned from the Gulases and knew how to cook. It was time for me to step out on my own. I had good credit and, with the help of Rossville Bank, I opened the Epicurean. I knew what I wanted to do. I knew it would be hard work. I wanted nothing but the best for my customers.”

The young restaurant owner said he applied what he’s learned from the Gulas family and Swift and went to work.

In addition to all his Greek favorites, Mr. Petros cuts his steaks and pork chops, grinds fresh hamburger every day, and prepares fresh turnip greens, a customer favorite. Mr. Petros makes many of his own salad dressings.

He is especially proud of his friendship with Park Place Restaurant owner Jack Goodlet. Mr. Petros said he sold meat to the Goodlet family when they operated grocery stores in the Chattanooga area.

Mr. Petros said, “Jack came to me and I told him I’d train him if he wanted to learn. In the restaurant business, you got to work hard and take care of your customers.” He said Jack and his wife Karen have done just that at their Fort Oglethorpe location.

Mr. Petros said he doesn’t have any hobbies, but he enjoys watching sports and his annual visits to a North Carolina beach with his family.

Mr. Petros has experienced several challenges in recent years - COVID, widening of Ringgold Road, and the Moore Road Bridge being replaced. “I’ve remained open most of the time and thank so much my customers during these inconveniences,” he said.

The Epicurean Restaurant offers a complete menu with daily specials, several fresh cut steaks, seafood, and a large variety of Greek dishes. There’s a large assortment of vegetables to select from including Southern favorites of sweet potatoes, turnip greens, squash casserole, pinto and white beans. Every meal is served with hot cornbread and fresh dinner rolls.

Mr. Petros said customers enjoy just about everything on his menu but he does prepare a lot of spaghetti.

The restaurant veteran said his egg custard dessert is very popular; they serve about two dozen a day. Diners also look forward to the homemade cheese rolls served after 4 p.m.

Although he’s working most of the time, Mr. Petros appreciates the Greek Annunciation Church.

Friends said Mr. Petros was very excited when he became a citizen of his adopted country in the early 60s.

Mr. Petros said he’s looking forward to the holidays. He serves a delicious turkey and dressing meal with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eves. Mr. Petros said, “There are a lot of people, both couples and singles without families who enjoy our traditional feast.”

Mr. Petros said, “We had a slogan back in our home village - you can take a mule to the stream but you can’t make him drink. You have to want to work. With my wife’s help, we’ve done well; we have educated our children and started to help with our grandchildren’s education. I’m teaching my son-in-law Trey how to operate a restaurant. I learned a long time ago, when the job has to be done, you have to do it.”

Mr. Petros said, “My policy since I started working is to fix the customer what they want and sell the things they want to eat. If you have a problem tell me, If you like my food, tell your friends. “

Voula Petros said, “My husband has been a hard worker all his life but also a good husband and father. My only complaint is he works too much.”

The Epicurean Restaurant is truly Chattanooga’s restaurant for the best Southern comfort foods with a Greek twist.

