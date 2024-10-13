Latest Headlines

John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean

  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
  • Earl Freudenberg

The definition of the American Dream might be defined as John Petros. His Epicurean Restaurant in East Ridge is the result of a lifetime of hard work and, at 90, Mr. Petros admits he can’t do what he once did, but he continues working every day. The Ringgold Road eatery has been in continuous operation for nearly 50 years.

Mr. Petros was born in Greece in 1934 and started thinking about coming to the United States when the communists killed his uncle.

He and his brother needed $7 to head west but they didn’t have the money. Mr. Petros said a friend of his “Godfather” arranged a boat trip; 11 days later he was in New York.

Mr. Petros said it wasn’t easy, but he got a train ticket from New York City to Nashville. When he arrived, he spoke very little English but thought, “Big City – too many automobiles.” Mr. Petros said his Godfather’s brother and sister operated a restaurant and they gave him a dish washing job. He said a lady working the soda fountain confided in him he needed to learn her job since she would be leaving in a few weeks. “I learned how to make banana splits,” he said.

The young Greek said things were going fine until a fire destroyed the Nashville restaurant. After the smoke settled, the operator told Mr. Petros he had some friends in Chattanooga, and asked if he would like to go. Mr. Petros headed to the Scenic City, where he met the Gulas family.

Mr. Petros said, “The Gulases offered me a job; they said they would teach me though I didn’t speak English. They showed me how to prepare plates - salads, green beans and turnip greens." Mr. Petros said he rented a room on Bailey Avenue and walked to work every day.

Mr. Petros said when the Gulas family opened the Alamo Plaza on Broad Street he worked there for five years. He said, “It was hard work, from 6:00 in the morning until 11:30 at night, every day.”

Mr. Petros said he took a less demanding job at Swift and Company. He said, “I started cutting meat and driving a truck while making a lot of friends.”

Mr. Petros said his next move was to Charlotte, N.C., a city he didn’t know a lot about. He said, “I took a job at a steak house and worked there for five years.”

In 1972, Mr. Petros became a little homesick so he went back to Greece for a visit, fell in love and got married. John and Voula have been side by side over 50 years. Mr. Petros said, “It was a pretty good Greek wedding, party and all.”

Returning to the United States with his bride, he bought some property in East Ridge and in the mid 70s opened the Epicurean Restaurant on Ringgold Road.

John and Voula Petros welcomed two daughters and a son and the couple has three grandchildren.

Mr. Petros said, “I learned from the Gulases and knew how to cook. It was time for me to step out on my own. I had good credit and, with the help of Rossville Bank, I opened the Epicurean. I knew what I wanted to do. I knew it would be hard work. I wanted nothing but the best for my customers.”

The young restaurant owner said he applied what he’s learned from the Gulas family and Swift and went to work.

In addition to all his Greek favorites, Mr. Petros cuts his steaks and pork chops, grinds fresh hamburger every day, and prepares fresh turnip greens, a customer favorite. Mr. Petros makes many of his own salad dressings.

He is especially proud of his friendship with Park Place Restaurant owner Jack Goodlet. Mr. Petros said he sold meat to the Goodlet family when they operated grocery stores in the Chattanooga area.

Mr. Petros said, “Jack came to me and I told him I’d train him if he wanted to learn. In the restaurant business, you got to work hard and take care of your customers.” He said Jack and his wife Karen have done just that at their Fort Oglethorpe location.

Mr. Petros said he doesn’t have any hobbies, but he enjoys watching sports and his annual visits to a North Carolina beach with his family.

Mr. Petros has experienced several challenges in recent years - COVID, widening of Ringgold Road, and the Moore Road Bridge being replaced. “I’ve remained open most of the time and thank so much my customers during these inconveniences,” he said.

The Epicurean Restaurant offers a complete menu with daily specials, several fresh cut steaks, seafood, and a large variety of Greek dishes. There’s a large assortment of vegetables to select from including Southern favorites of sweet potatoes, turnip greens, squash casserole, pinto and white beans. Every meal is served with hot cornbread and fresh dinner rolls.

Mr. Petros said customers enjoy just about everything on his menu but he does prepare a lot of spaghetti.

The restaurant veteran said his egg custard dessert is very popular; they serve about two dozen a day. Diners also look forward to the homemade cheese rolls served after 4 p.m.

Although he’s working most of the time, Mr. Petros appreciates the Greek Annunciation Church.

Friends said Mr. Petros was very excited when he became a citizen of his adopted country in the early 60s.

Mr. Petros said he’s looking forward to the holidays. He serves a delicious turkey and dressing meal with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eves. Mr. Petros said, “There are a lot of people, both couples and singles without families who enjoy our traditional feast.”

Mr. Petros said, “We had a slogan back in our home village - you can take a mule to the stream but you can’t make him drink. You have to want to work. With my wife’s help, we’ve done well; we have educated our children and started to help with our grandchildren’s education. I’m teaching my son-in-law Trey how to operate a restaurant. I learned a long time ago, when the job has to be done, you have to do it.”

Mr. Petros said, “My policy since I started working is to fix the customer what they want and sell the things they want to eat. If you have a problem tell me, If you like my food, tell your friends. “

Voula Petros said, “My husband has been a hard worker all his life but also a good husband and father. My only complaint is he works too much.”

The Epicurean Restaurant is truly Chattanooga’s restaurant for the best Southern comfort foods with a Greek twist.

Click here for a video by Ben Cagle and the full conversation.

Latest Headlines
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
CCS Beats CPA 2-1; Advances To State Quarterfinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Red Wolves Lose 2-1 At Forward Madison
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Breaking News
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification
  • 10/13/2024

The October meeting for Lookout Mountain, Ga., began with Mayor David Bennett and Mike Chalverus recognizing four volunteer firefighters who recently completed their FF1 certification with the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS, ... more

Rhea County Sheriff's Office Will Not Face Prosecution
  • 10/12/2024

The Knox County District Attorney’s office has notified the State Comptroller's Office that that office will not be presenting the investigation by the Comptroller's office on Rhea County Sheriff ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/12/2024
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
  • 10/11/2024
TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Divided School Board Authorizes Busing 18-Year-Old Students To The Polls To Vote
  • 10/11/2024
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
  • 10/11/2024
Opinion
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
TikTok: Hometown Content And Consequences
  • 10/13/2024
Walden Environmental Realities
  • 10/13/2024
Mis Or Dis?
  • 10/12/2024
Clarifying The Walden Land Use Plan
  • 10/12/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
Dan Fleser: Sampson Was Bright Point In Stagnant Vol Offense
  • 10/13/2024
Sampson's 3rd TD Leads Vols In Comeback OT Win Over Florida, 23-17
  • 10/12/2024
#23 Mocs Dominate Furman, 41-10, On The Road For 3rd-Straight Victory
  • 10/12/2024
Red Wolves Lose 2-1 At Forward Madison
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Volleyball Wins In Four Over UNCG Spartans
  • 10/13/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
  • 10/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
  • 10/11/2024
Book Review: The Dynamos – The Summer Of 1979
  • 10/12/2024
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
  • 10/12/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/11/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
KZ106, The Barn Nursery, And The Barrelhouse Ballroom Host Hurricane Relief Concert To Benefit Wings of Hope
  • 10/11/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform "Christmas At Belmont: Live From Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
TikTok: Hometown Content And Consequences
  • 10/13/2024
Walden Environmental Realities
  • 10/13/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
Ocoee Food City Set To Open Oct. 16
  • 10/11/2024
CBL Properties Announces Block Share Repurchase
  • 10/10/2024
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
  • 10/11/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
Student-Created Exhibit From 2024 “Supreme Court And My Hometown” Chattanooga Summer Civics Camp Opens Oct. 24
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
Living Well
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Memories
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens On Friday
  • 10/11/2024
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Tweetsie Railroad To Remain Closed For Fall Season As Community Focuses On Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Church
Lee University To Hold Missions Week
  • 10/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
  • 10/10/2024
Hope House's Free Halloween Event At Camp Jordan Set For Oct. 27
  • 10/10/2024
Obituaries
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
Michael L. “Frandsen” Phoenix
  • 10/13/2024
William “Bill” Cecil Kesley, Jr.
William “Bill” Cecil Kesley, Jr.
  • 10/13/2024
Berjees "BJ" Taaj
Berjees "BJ" Taaj
  • 10/13/2024