Latest Headlines

Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief

  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Mugshot of former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy
Mugshot of former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy

A Jan. 20 trial date has been set for former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. She has been charged with 17 felony and misdemeanor charges, including forgery falsifying information in government documents. 

She was charged June, 2024. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Judge Boyd Patterson said an outside jury may be used. 

Ms. Murphy attended the hearing by Zoom. 

TBI agents began investigating the residency of Chief Murphy in April, 2024. During the investigation, agents determined Ms. Murphy knowingly entered false information on several government documents related to establishing residency in Chattanooga, though swearing to their truth in signing the documents, the TBI said.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury returned a 17-count indictment, charging Ms. Murphy with one count of illegal voter registration, one count of false entries on official registration or election documents, three counts of false entries in governmental records, three counts of forgery, three counts of perjury, and six counts of official misconduct.

Ms. Murphy had been tabbed as the new chief by Mayor Tim Kelly in 2022. She stepped down from the post June 26, 2024, just one day before she was charged. 

 

Latest Headlines
Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief
Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2025
Rhea County Sheriff's Office Assists Graysville Police In Pursuit, Apprehension Of Fleeing Suspects
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: David And Kathaleen Hughes Thoroughly Enjoyed Long McCallie Careers
John Shearer: David And Kathaleen Hughes Thoroughly Enjoyed Long McCallie Careers
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2025
Red Bank To Celebrate 70th Anniversary June 21
  • Government
  • 5/28/2025
HCSO To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38
HCSO To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38
  • Government
  • 5/28/2025
#7 Tennessee Set For Women’s College World Series
#7 Tennessee Set For Women’s College World Series
  • Sports
  • 5/28/2025
Breaking News
Rhea County Sheriff's Office Assists Graysville Police In Pursuit, Apprehension Of Fleeing Suspects
  • 5/28/2025

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Graysville Police Department in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that originated within the city limits of Graysville, Tn. inside of Rhea County on ... more

Services Are Wednesday For Bradley Central Student Who Died In Car Wreck
Services Are Wednesday For Bradley Central Student Who Died In Car Wreck
  • 5/28/2025

Brodie King, 16, died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in a single car accident that occurred on Monday, May 19. The accident happened southbound on New Murrarytown Road, when his car hit ... more

Greater Chattanooga Hospitality Association Forms Political Action Committee
  • 5/28/2025

The Greater Chattanooga Hospitality Association supports a new political action committee dedicated to educating and mobilizing hospitality and tourism businesses, industry employees, related ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/28/2025
Woman Who Sued Massage Business Saying She Was Filmed While Undressed Drops Suit
  • 5/27/2025
American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To Chicago O’Hare
American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To Chicago O’Hare
  • 5/27/2025
Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman To Retire
Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman To Retire
  • 5/27/2025
PHOTOS: Flags Around Ringgold For Memorial Day
PHOTOS: Flags Around Ringgold For Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years
  • 5/28/2025
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Top Senate Stories: Gov. Bill Lee Endorses Trump Budget Putting Billionaires First, Cutting Programs For Working Families - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Rep. Greg Martin: Session Recap -Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Rep. Greg Martin: Session Recap -Proposed Constitutional Amendments
  • 5/27/2025
Chattanooga Needs Honest Representation
  • 5/27/2025
Sports
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
  • 5/26/2025
#7 Tennessee Set For Women’s College World Series
#7 Tennessee Set For Women’s College World Series
  • 5/28/2025
Randy Smith: Vandy Boys Hot At The Right Time
Randy Smith: Vandy Boys Hot At The Right Time
  • 5/28/2025
Tennessee Earns No. 14 National Seed For 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament
  • 5/26/2025
Lookouts Rained Out Tuesday
  • 5/28/2025
Happenings
CPD Officer To Be Awarded Optimist's Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 5/28/2025
Library Debuts New Hart Gallery Artist Exhibit May 31
Library Debuts New Hart Gallery Artist Exhibit May 31
  • 5/28/2025
Colonial Dames XVIIC Prudhomme Fort Chapter Installs Officers
Colonial Dames XVIIC Prudhomme Fort Chapter Installs Officers
  • 5/28/2025
National Society Of Colonial Dames Of America Announces Contest Winners
National Society Of Colonial Dames Of America Announces Contest Winners
  • 5/28/2025
Book By Ringgold Author Wins Dual Honors At Georgia Independent Authors Association Awards
Book By Ringgold Author Wins Dual Honors At Georgia Independent Authors Association Awards
  • 5/28/2025
Entertainment
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
Nighfall Features Americana By The Last Revel Friday
Nighfall Features Americana By The Last Revel Friday
  • 5/27/2025
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert Series Begins June 6 In Dayton
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert Series Begins June 6 In Dayton
  • 5/27/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 31 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/23/2025
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
  • 5/23/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years
  • 5/28/2025
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Top Senate Stories: Gov. Bill Lee Endorses Trump Budget Putting Billionaires First, Cutting Programs For Working Families - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Heart Of Georgia Vending
  • 5/28/2025
Beast Feast BBQ Festival Is This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market
  • 5/27/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
Business
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
The Enterprise Center Launches SummerOfSkills.Com
  • 5/28/2025
Goodwill To Host Two Opportunity Connect Resource Fairs
Goodwill To Host Two Opportunity Connect Resource Fairs
  • 5/28/2025
Real Estate
Dual Hotel Brand By Vision Breaks Ground In Chattanooga
Dual Hotel Brand By Vision Breaks Ground In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
  • 5/22/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
  • 5/22/2025
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Physics Club Teaches Quantum Basics At Local Schools
Southern Adventist University Physics Club Teaches Quantum Basics At Local Schools
  • 5/28/2025
CSCC Announces Kendall Barkley, SkillsUSA Gold Winner
CSCC Announces Kendall Barkley, SkillsUSA Gold Winner
  • 5/28/2025
Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2025 Scholarship Winners
  • 5/27/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Neurology Announces Recent Stroke Nurse Champions
Erlanger Neurology Announces Recent Stroke Nurse Champions
  • 5/28/2025
Morning Pointe Groundbreaking In North Georgia Emphasizes Community Connections
Morning Pointe Groundbreaking In North Georgia Emphasizes Community Connections
  • 5/28/2025
CHI Memorial Receives $1.3 Million In Grants To Enhance Emergency Services In North Georgia
CHI Memorial Receives $1.3 Million In Grants To Enhance Emergency Services In North Georgia
  • 5/27/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
  • 5/28/2025
TWRA Announces Availability Of 2025-26 Clean Streams Grants To Help With Habitat Protection Program
  • 5/27/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Resurrected Baptist Church Announces Community Outreach Event June 14
  • 5/28/2025
Bob Tamasy: Easily Deceived By Outward Appearances
Bob Tamasy: Easily Deceived By Outward Appearances
  • 5/27/2025
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
  • 5/23/2025
Obituaries
Pauline Kimsey Ragan
Pauline Kimsey Ragan
  • 5/28/2025
Robert "Bob" Lewis Miller
Robert "Bob" Lewis Miller
  • 5/28/2025
James “Jim” Royer
James “Jim” Royer
  • 5/27/2025
Government
Red Bank To Celebrate 70th Anniversary June 21
  • 5/28/2025
HCSO To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38
HCSO To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38
  • 5/28/2025
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Upgrades Firefighter Safety Equipment With New Breathing Apparatus
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Upgrades Firefighter Safety Equipment With New Breathing Apparatus
  • 5/28/2025