Operator Of Cleaning Service Not Allowed On County School Grounds After Arrest

The firm handling cleaning services at the Hamilton County Schools said the operator of a minority subcontractor has not been allowed on school grounds since his arrest on March 10. Kelvin Jerome Lloyd was charged on March 10 with two counts of aggravated assault, child neglect and vandalism. In 2008, he had an 18-month federal drug sentence in a marijuana case. SSC, the firm that handles the cleaning, said, "We take the safety of our students and the entire school community very seriously. Mr. Lloyd, the owner of a local MWBE partner company, has not been on-site for the past seven months, following our directive issued immediately after we became aware of the charges in the spring. "Mr. Lloyd has fully complied with the instruction to remain off-site until the case is resolved. Mr. Lloyd is not involved in the day-to-day operations; instead, our business relationship with his company focuses on providing guidance and resources that help MWBE partners like his company succeed and thrive in the communities we serve. "Regarding our employee background check process, all associates are required to pass extensive background checks conducted by a third-party organization in accordance with both school district and state guidelines. This process includes fingerprinting and a thorough review by the district to ensure compliance with their criteria before making employment decisions." SSC was required to utilize an MWBE partner when contracted in 2021. They chose the Lloyd firm, Mean Green. The four charges Lloyd is currently facing were bound to the Grand Jury without a hearing on Aug. 28.

Lloyd was arrested in an incident in which two women who said they found out they both were dating him teamed up on him and blocked in his vehicle. Lloyd wound up smashing the vehicle of the woman who blocked him in.



Deputies were dispatched to 7580 Short Tail Springs Road on a disorder. A woman said another female contacted her and said they were dating the same man.

They arranged to meet at the Publix on Snow Hill Road and asked Lloyd to attend. They said he did not want to meet there because his wife might see them. The women said they relocated twice before arriving on Short Tail Springs Road, where one woman backed her Dodge Ram into the driveway. Lloyd did the same with his Chevrolet Silverado. The other woman pulled her Audi up against Lloyd's vehicle.

The women said the conversation became heated and Lloyd became aggressive by taking a silver pole out of the bed of the Silverado and threatening them. The woman who had pinned in Lloyd's vehicle said he then smashed in her windshield. The woman said she then backed up her vehicle, fearing that Lloyd would harm her or her seven-year-old son, who was sitting in the vehicle.

Lloyd said the women rushed his vehicle at the Publix and tried to scratch him. He said the two women then followed him to Short Tail Springs Road and one blocked him in. Lloyd said he felt threatened so he hammer-fisted the windshield, but did not intend to break it.