Social Media Threats Directed At Cleveland High School Being Investigated; Police Presence Increased Friday At The School

The Cleveland Police Department was made aware of a social media post at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, that appeared to be threatening in nature, directed toward Cleveland High School.Officials said, "We immediately began working in conjunction with District Attorney Stephen Hatchett and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Office of Safety and Homeland Security to investigate the threat and identify any potential suspects."We are currently investigating all leads as we are taking this threat seriously.The Cleveland Police Department has had an increased presence of law enforcement at Cleveland High School throughout the day."