2 Homes Damaged By Fire Sunday Night; 2 Families Displaced

The Chattanooga Fire Department fought two house fires Sunday night.

Fire at a vacant house under renovation happened in the 2800 block of E 47th Street off Dodds Avenue. The call came out at 10:20 p.m.

Green Shift companies arrived on scene to a fully-involved house fire.

Two families were displaced. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to 407 South Kelley Street on an another residential fire at 3:41 a.m. Upon arrival, it was found that a fire in an unoccupied structure had been started by a homeless person.

The person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the fire. CFD companies quickly extinguished the fire. Damage was limited to the small, unoccupied structure.

Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded.

At 4:52 a.m., Squad 1, Squad 20, Engine 3 and Battalion 1 worked an extrication on Interstate 24 WB. There were no serious injuries.