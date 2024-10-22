Holland Gets 21-Year Sentence For Murder At Homeless Camp

A man charged in a murder at a homeless camp near the 1200 block of Peeples Street has been given a 21-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Reginald Holland, 41, also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon during a violent offense.

He appeared before Judge Amanda Dunn.

Police said in the incident last April, Holland got into a verbal and physical argument with Ashley Coyne and another man. His attorney, Erinn O'Leary said the other man was swinging a crowbar at him.

Police said when Ms. Coyne and the other man got in a car and tried to leave that Holland began firing multiple shots at the car.

Both were hit, and Ms. Coyne died.

Holland had been charged the previous October with another attempted murder in the same vicinity.