Person Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident On Suck Creek Road

A person was seriously injured in a wreck Wednesday morning on Suck Creek Road.





Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 2,300 block of Suck Creek Road on a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.



The single occupant was successfully extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.





At this time, evidence and witness statements from onlookers at the scene indicate that while driving south on Suck Creek Road, the driver suddenly crossed over the center line and off of the roadway before striking a mailbox and then into a tree where they came to a stop.



This crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic/K9 Unit.