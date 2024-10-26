Alderman Race In Tiny Walden Drawing Big Attention, Candidate Contributions

There's a presidential vote about to happen, but a race in a town with fewer than 2,000 residents seems to be capturing much of the political attention in Hamilton County.

Forget about 3rd District Congress or Tennessee's U.S. Senator, who is going to capture the alderman seat in Walden?

The contest between incumbent Lizzy Schmidt and challenger Lou Ziebold is filling up the letters to the editor and bringing in substantial financial contributions as well.

Ms. Schmidt reported $9,810 in gifts for the recent financial reporting.

Mr. Ziebold, a former member of the town's planning commission, almost doubled that at $18,235.

The controversy stems around what type of town center Walden should have. Ms. Schmidt voted against an earlier plan, while Mr. Ziebold says he would have supported it.

Ms. Schmidt got sued after the town center vote, but all complaints against her were dismissed.

Mayor Lee Davis, though he disagreed with Ms. Schmidt's town center vote, recently endorsed her. He said on all other issues they have been in agreement over the past four years.

Lizzy Schmidt gifts of $100 and above:

$1,000

Gary Smith

Janie McNabb

Olan Mills II

$500

Mary Aho

Annette Allen

Angela Cassidy

Linda Collins

Joe and Margha Davis

Lee Davis

Fred Decosimo

Sally Ford

Gary Smith

Tony Wheeler

$250

Mary Anders

Riley Crosby

John and Clare Hetzler

$200

Elizabeth Workinger

$100

CC Edwards

Maurice Edwards

Elizabeth Didier of Covington, La.

J.N. Irvine

Karna and Lloyd Levitt

Wesley Nimon

Frank Robbins

Genie Robbins

David Schmidt

Nancy Underwood

Lou Ziebold gifts of $100 and above:

$1,800

Stuart Bush

RCA Holdings of Chattanooga

Rudy Waldorf

Lynn Whisman

$1,000

Bradley Consulting of Eclectic, Ala.

Jonathan Cooke

David Dossetter of San Francisco

Thomas Gallant

David C. Litchford

Curtis Rosenthal, of Los Angeles

Joan Thornbury

$600

John D. Barry

$500

Deseret Ward

$300

Michael C. St. Charles

Jacob Yost

$250

All Points Development

Scott Short

Michael J. Stewart

$200

Scott Lafoy

Wilborne Markham

$100

Brian Lutter of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.