Alderman Race In Tiny Walden Drawing Big Attention, Candidate Contributions

There's a presidential vote about to happen, but a race in a town with fewer than 2,000 residents seems to be capturing much of the political attention in Hamilton County.
Forget about 3rd District Congress or Tennessee's U.S. Senator, who is going to capture the alderman seat in Walden?
The contest between incumbent Lizzy Schmidt and challenger Lou Ziebold is filling up the letters to the editor and bringing in substantial financial contributions as well.
Ms. Schmidt reported $9,810 in gifts for the recent financial reporting.
Mr. Ziebold, a former member of the town's planning commission, almost doubled that at $18,235.
The controversy stems around what type of town center Walden should have. Ms. Schmidt voted against an earlier plan, while Mr. Ziebold says he would have supported it.
Ms. Schmidt got sued after the town center vote, but all complaints against her were dismissed.
Mayor Lee Davis, though he disagreed with Ms. Schmidt's town center vote, recently endorsed her. He said on all other issues they have been in agreement over the past four years.
Lizzy Schmidt gifts of $100 and above:
$1,000
Gary Smith
Janie McNabb
Olan Mills II
$500
Mary Aho
Annette Allen
Angela Cassidy
Linda Collins
Joe and Margha Davis
Lee Davis
Fred Decosimo
Sally Ford
Gary Smith
Tony Wheeler
$250
Mary Anders
Riley Crosby
John and Clare Hetzler
$200
Elizabeth Workinger
$100
CC Edwards
Maurice Edwards
Elizabeth Didier of Covington, La.
J.N. Irvine
Karna and Lloyd Levitt
Wesley Nimon
Frank Robbins
Genie Robbins
David Schmidt
Nancy Underwood
Lou Ziebold gifts of $100 and above:
$1,800
Stuart Bush
RCA Holdings of Chattanooga
Rudy Waldorf
Lynn Whisman
$1,000
Bradley Consulting of Eclectic, Ala.
Jonathan Cooke
David Dossetter of San Francisco
Thomas Gallant
David C. Litchford
Curtis Rosenthal, of Los Angeles
Joan Thornbury
$600
John D. Barry
$500
Deseret Ward
$300
Michael C. St. Charles
Jacob Yost
$250
All Points Development
Scott Short
Michael J. Stewart
$200
Scott Lafoy
Wilborne Markham
$100
Brian Lutter of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.