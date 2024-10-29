Warrant Out For Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend After Fatal Motorcycle Wreck

An attorney said he has been in contact with his client who absconded in a case in which he is charged with vehicular homicide.

Attorney Johnny Houston said he expects Neil Peter Meyer to turn himself in soon. He said Meyer, who is from Morristown, Tn., has an unreliable vehicle that sometimes causes him to be late for court.

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman in July ordered the arrest of Meyer and set a $1 million bond when he did not show up then.

Judge Steelman had earlier lowered the bond for Meyer, who police say left town after a motorcycle wreck in which his girlfriend was killed.



In May 2023, he reduced Meyer's bond from $501,500 to $100,000.



At the time, Meyer was placed on a GPS monitoring device and told he must use an ignition interlock device. He was to be under pre-trial services supervision and undergo drug testing.

Attorney Houston at the time said a $500,000 bond was much higher than most other vehicular homicide cases, including the one in which six Woodmore Elementary children were killed and the recent wreck at Volkswagen in which one employee was killed and another critically injury.