Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ACOSTA-MCCALLEN, LINA E
4725 GANN STORE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALVARAD-CAMPOS, RENE
333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOYD, JONATHAN LEE
5508 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
4230 VICTORY STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
COOK, GARY LEE
702 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DILLARD, KEONTAY
3626 TANAKA TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
3802 PIN OAK CHATTANOOGA, 374111618
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EISELE, ANGELA LEA
5017 BROWNTOWN RD HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO
1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRANCO, ANTONIO
176 ARUIL WORD LN 10 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FREEMAN, KENDALL R
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOINS, MELISSA ANN
444 FLINT SPRING CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL
1761 CRAWDAD HOLW CHATTANOOGA, 374210002
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
7101 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ, ENDI LEVI-RAMIREZ
407 N MOON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN
2417 BUFFAO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
MCCALLEN, JOHN JOSEPH
4725 GANN STORE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLAUGHLIN, TYLER BLAKE
53 GLOWNT AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MIKOLAJCZYK, ALBERT MICHAEL
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLSAPS, AZLYN MAY
608 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MORGAN, JAMES PAUL
6301 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432773
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PEREZ, CARMEN CALMO
3506 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA
3458 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
1387 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793353
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (OX
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
POWELL, KESHAWANA LASHAWN
7255 LEE HWY APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RASADO, MATTHEW ESTEBAN
38 OLD MILLER OLD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37337
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROLLINS, LEE MOSELY
606 OVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
6447 RIDGELAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPARKS, SHELDON RESHAUN
3223 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
STANLEY, REID CALEB
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
STONE, GARY L
25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, VONTE LATROY
1100 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063113
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL
5769 TAGGAART DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE
1103 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023727
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
630 NORTH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ACOSTA-MCCALLEN, LINA E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALVARAD-CAMPOS, RENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/03/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/19/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|DILLARD, KEONTAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EISELE, ANGELA LEA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FRANCO, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FREEMAN, KENDALL R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
- RECKLESS BURNING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- TRUANCY/FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LOPEZ, ENDI LEVI-RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
|
|MCCALLEN, JOHN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCLAUGHLIN, TYLER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MIKOLAJCZYK, ALBERT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MORGAN, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/23/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/25/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PEREZ, CARMEN CALMO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/05/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- STALKING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/13/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (OX
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|RASADO, MATTHEW ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 (MISDEMEANOR CITATION
|
|ROLLINS, LEE MOSELY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SPARKS, SHELDON RESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|STONE, GARY L
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WALKER, VONTE LATROY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|