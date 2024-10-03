Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, October 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACOSTA-MCCALLEN, LINA E 
4725 GANN STORE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALVARAD-CAMPOS, RENE 
333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BOYD, JONATHAN LEE 
5508 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS-LEWIS, CRYSTAL GAIL 
10818 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER-WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COKER, DARIUS LEBRON 
4230 VICTORY STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

COOK, GARY LEE 
702 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

DILLARD, KEONTAY 
3626 TANAKA TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA 
3802 PIN OAK CHATTANOOGA, 374111618 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EISELE, ANGELA LEA 
5017 BROWNTOWN RD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FELIPE-DIEGO, LUIZ FERNANDO 
1800 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRANCO, ANTONIO 
176 ARUIL WORD LN 10 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FREEMAN, KENDALL R 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOINS, MELISSA ANN 
444 FLINT SPRING CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL 
1761 CRAWDAD HOLW CHATTANOOGA, 374210002 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEWIS, GREGORY WADE 
7101 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOPEZ, ENDI LEVI-RAMIREZ 
407 N MOON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN 
2417 BUFFAO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB

MCCALLEN, JOHN JOSEPH 
4725 GANN STORE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE 
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLAUGHLIN, TYLER BLAKE 
53 GLOWNT AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MIKOLAJCZYK, ALBERT MICHAEL 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLSAPS, AZLYN MAY 
608 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MORGAN, JAMES PAUL 
6301 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432773 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

PENDERGRASS, JIMI PAGE 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PEREZ, CARMEN CALMO 
3506 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA 
3458 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM 
1387 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793353 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE (OX
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW 
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)

POWELL, KESHAWANA LASHAWN 
7255 LEE HWY APT 309 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RASADO, MATTHEW ESTEBAN 
38 OLD MILLER OLD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROLLINS, LEE MOSELY 
606 OVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE 
6447 RIDGELAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPARKS, SHELDON RESHAUN 
3223 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

STANLEY, REID CALEB 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

STONE, GARY L 
25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKER, VONTE LATROY 
1100 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063113 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL 
5769 TAGGAART DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE 
1103 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023727 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA 
630 NORTH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

