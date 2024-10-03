Latest Headlines

Kelsey Gets 6-Year Sentence In Slaying At Milne Street Bar

  • Thursday, October 3, 2024
A man charged in a murder at Chatty's Bar on Milne Street in late February 2022 has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.
 
Shannon Kelsey, who was 30 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to serve six years in prison.
 
The victim was Walter Williams, 33.
 
Kelsey was initially charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony and felony reckless endangerment.
 
At approximately 1:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2300 block of Milne Street on a report of a person shot.
 
They found the bar in disarray with multiple broken bottles.
 
Police said video showed Kelsey and Williams in a fight.
As Kelsey was being pulled away by security, he produced a gun and fired at Williams.
 
Kelsey was not suppose to be carrying a gun due to a prior felony conviction.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. While initial responding officers rendered life saving aid to the victim, other officers were able to locate and detain a suspect.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit learned that the suspect and victim had been involved in an altercation when the suspect produced a firearm and fired at the victim. Kelsey was charged after the interview.
Latest Headlines
Kelsey Gets 6-Year Sentence In Slaying At Milne Street Bar
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign
Marvene Noel Says Faith, Family, Community At The Heart Of Her City Council Re-Election Campaign
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Baylor Beats Region Rival GPS 3-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/3/2024
Train Hits Stuck 18-Wheeler In Dalton On Wednesday
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
Luther - 10 Years Later, "Just Remember Me As A Nice Guy"
Luther - 10 Years Later, "Just Remember Me As A Nice Guy"
  • Breaking News
  • 10/3/2024
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, October 2
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/3/2024
Breaking News
Kelsey Gets 6-Year Sentence In Slaying At Milne Street Bar
  • 10/3/2024

A man charged in a murder at Chatty's Bar on Milne Street in late February 2022 has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Shannon Kelsey, who was 30 at the time ... more

Train Hits Stuck 18-Wheeler In Dalton On Wednesday
  • 10/3/2024

There were no injuries Wednesday morning when a train hit an 18-wheel tractor trailer that was stuck on the tracks at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing near downtown Dalton. The driver of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ACOSTA-MCCALLEN, ... more

Breaking News
Erwin, Tn., Plastics Plant Under Scrutiny After Workers Say Officials Kept Them At Work Until Flood Waters Rose
  • 10/2/2024
Overflows Of Sanitary Sewers System In Red Bank Seem To Be Working
  • 10/2/2024
6 Cats Perish In House Fire On Wednesday
6 Cats Perish In House Fire On Wednesday
  • 10/2/2024
Senator Bo Watson Tells Pachyderm Club Tennessee Continues To Be Conservative
  • 10/2/2024
Governor Lee Surveys Damage, Meets With Impacted Communities In East Tennessee
Governor Lee Surveys Damage, Meets With Impacted Communities In East Tennessee
  • 10/2/2024
Opinion
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
  • 10/3/2024
Man Up, Longshoremen
  • 10/3/2024
Democratic Caucus: Top Senate Stories
  • 10/3/2024
Doug Daugherty: Wounds In Time
  • 10/3/2024
Adjust The Walnut Street Bridge Closure Dates
  • 10/3/2024
Sports
Cissom and Locke Combine To Win CDGA Four-Ball Title
Cissom and Locke Combine To Win CDGA Four-Ball Title
  • 10/2/2024
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
Dan Fleser: Defense Proving Crucial For Vols
  • 10/2/2024
Randy Smith: Understanding Pete Rose
Randy Smith: Understanding Pete Rose
  • 10/2/2024
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
#4 Vols Expect Challenging Environment At Arkansas
  • 10/2/2024
Football Mocs Prepare For Trip To ETSU Saturday
  • 10/2/2024
Happenings
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
East Ridge Second Annual Community Thanksgiving Set For Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • 10/2/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What We Don't Say
  • 10/2/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Joins Library Family Pass Program
  • 10/2/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 10/3/2024
102-Year Old WWII Pilot Maj. John H. "Lucky" Luckadoo Returns To Chattanooga To Honor Fallen Friend
102-Year Old WWII Pilot Maj. John H. "Lucky" Luckadoo Returns To Chattanooga To Honor Fallen Friend
  • 10/3/2024
Entertainment
Fred Gault: The Personalities I've Met
Fred Gault: The Personalities I've Met
  • 10/3/2024
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life on the Stage
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life on the Stage
  • 10/2/2024
Chattanooga Music Club Presents Free Chamber Concert Oct. 13
  • 10/1/2024
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life On The Stage
Something Thrifted For “Something Rotten! Jr.” - Curtains Find New Life On The Stage
  • 10/3/2024
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center Friday
  • 10/1/2024
Opinion
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
  • 10/3/2024
Man Up, Longshoremen
  • 10/3/2024
Democratic Caucus: Top Senate Stories
  • 10/3/2024
Dining
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
  • 9/30/2024
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
Chattanooga Whiskey Marks 10 Years Of Distilling With Expansion Into North Carolina
  • 9/25/2024
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Business
AG Skrmetti Issues Warning To Scammers And Price Gougers Following Tennessee's Devastating Flooding
  • 10/1/2024
Browns Ferry Unit 1 Completes Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 10/1/2024
WYRE Wins Company Of The Year At TechX Awards
  • 10/1/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 26-Oct. 2
  • 10/3/2024
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School’s Pearson Waller Achieves World Champion Status
Cleveland High School’s Pearson Waller Achieves World Champion Status
  • 10/3/2024
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus This Fall
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus This Fall
  • 10/2/2024
Lee University Announces New Team In University Relations
Lee University Announces New Team In University Relations
  • 10/1/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Launches "Invest In The Best" Capital Campaign
  • 10/2/2024
Remote Area Medical Pop-Up Clinic Will Be Held In Marion County Oct. 12-13
  • 10/3/2024
Morning Pointe of Athens Assisted Living, Achieves Deficiency-Free Health Licensure Survey
  • 10/1/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
Organizations Partner To Protect And Restore Cedars Of Lebanon Habitat
  • 10/1/2024
White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Drives To Make Impact - More Bikes Needed
  • 10/1/2024
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
  • 10/3/2024
Creation Is Crucial Conference Is Oct. 11-12
  • 10/2/2024
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
Charlaine Price To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Oct. 24
  • 10/2/2024
Obituaries
Margaret Ann DeLorenzo
Margaret Ann DeLorenzo
  • 10/3/2024
Ernest "Wayne" Turner
Ernest "Wayne" Turner
  • 10/3/2024
George “Edwin” Nussbaum
George “Edwin” Nussbaum
  • 10/3/2024