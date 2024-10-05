Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, October 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063231 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL 
2417 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRADLEY, ULYSSES C 
1902 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BURR, JESSICA LACE 
5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071032 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET BLDG 2, APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CURTIS, MARY ELIZABETH 
10063 MOORE ROAD OOTEWALTH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, LISA YVETTE 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DIAZ, SELVIN 
5418 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUPRE, MELISSA A 
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY APT 2 DAYTON, 373212874 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE 
2909 REBECCA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE 
1318 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAIRE, ALLISON NICHOLE 
1708 SOUTH HAWTHORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARRIS, THOMAS RAY 
500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERRERA, BRENDA ELIZABETH 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

HOGAN, GLENN TOUCHTON 
3110 IDLE WILD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN 
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE 
4116 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KELLOGG, RICHELL LASHAY 
295 SKYLAND DRIVE DALLAS, 30132 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR 
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MALONE, EPIPHANY MICHELLE 
4508 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN 
154 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCMATH, JERRY LEE 
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE 
3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062429 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OLIVER, SHAYLEY TREASURE GRACE 
3880 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON 
3107 CRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, GARY LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REYNOLDS, RICHARD KEVIN 
2610 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

RICHMOND, TIMOTHY KENT 
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213430 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

ROGERS, ERIC MARQUIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON 
526 SEQUOIA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS 
60 GROVE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE 
7505 IRON GATE DRIVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER 
2505 ACROSS THE STREET FROM HOWARD HIGHSCHOOL CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN 
3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SPEARS, WICKLIFFE RUTLEDGE 
3224 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (49/35)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

STEWART, KYRE CHEVELLE 
647 HUGH ALLISON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS, MYQUISE O SHEA 
1612 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT

THOMAS, TYE CHARLES 
1182 BRITSVILLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 32771 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

TILSON, COREY LAMONT 
4298 HALLS CHAPEL RD CRANDALL, 37711 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (MURRAY CO GA)

VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ 
2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE 
1120 MCBRIEN RD Chattanooga, 374123238 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE 
152 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054723 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111901 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY)

WOODLEY, JASMINE L 
7822 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, CORY TANNER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURR, JESSICA LACE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CURTIS, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ, SELVIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/03/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUPRE, MELISSA A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HERRERA, BRENDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
HOGAN, GLENN TOUCHTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KELLOGG, RICHELL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MALONE, EPIPHANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OLIVER, SHAYLEY TREASURE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEARS, WICKLIFFE RUTLEDGE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING (49/35)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
THOMAS, TYE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/12/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY)
WOODLEY, JASMINE L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT




