Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063231

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL

2417 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRADLEY, ULYSSES C

1902 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BURR, JESSICA LACE

5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071032

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL

2120 CHESTNUT STREET BLDG 2, APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CURTIS, MARY ELIZABETH

10063 MOORE ROAD OOTEWALTH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, LISA YVETTE

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



DIAZ, SELVIN

5418 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DUPRE, MELISSA A

1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY APT 2 DAYTON, 373212874

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE

2909 REBECCA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

1318 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAIRE, ALLISON NICHOLE

1708 SOUTH HAWTHORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HERRERA, BRENDA ELIZABETH

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



HOGAN, GLENN TOUCHTON

3110 IDLE WILD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN

6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE

4116 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



KELLOGG, RICHELL LASHAY

295 SKYLAND DRIVE DALLAS, 30132

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR

2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



MALONE, EPIPHANY MICHELLE

4508 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN

154 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCMATH, JERRY LEE

1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062429

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



OLIVER, SHAYLEY TREASURE GRACE

3880 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON

3107 CRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37307

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAINES, GARY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



REYNOLDS, RICHARD KEVIN

2610 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



RICHMOND, TIMOTHY KENT

2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213430

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



ROGERS, ERIC MARQUIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST



ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

526 SEQUOIA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CORY TANNER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURR, JESSICA LACE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CURTIS, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ, SELVIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/03/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUPRE, MELISSA A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HERRERA, BRENDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) HOGAN, GLENN TOUCHTON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KELLOGG, RICHELL LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MALONE, EPIPHANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/21/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OLIVER, SHAYLEY TREASURE GRACE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/23/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SPEARS, WICKLIFFE RUTLEDGE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING (49/35)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS THOMAS, TYE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/12/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/16/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY) WOODLEY, JASMINE L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS60 GROVE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSEXTON, SANDRA DENISE7505 IRON GATE DRIVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER2505 ACROSS THE STREET FROM HOWARD HIGHSCHOOL CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSPEARS, WICKLIFFE RUTLEDGE3224 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDING (49/35)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSTEWART, KYRE CHEVELLE647 HUGH ALLISON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHOMAS, MYQUISE O SHEA1612 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTTHOMAS, TYE CHARLES1182 BRITSVILLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 32771Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINETHOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELLHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)TILSON, COREY LAMONT4298 HALLS CHAPEL RD CRANDALL, 37711Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (MURRAY CO GA)VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE1120 MCBRIEN RD Chattanooga, 374123238Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYWHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE152 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054723Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOODALL, MICHAEL ANTONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111901Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY)WOODLEY, JASMINE L7822 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT





