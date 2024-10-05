Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063231
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
2417 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRADLEY, ULYSSES C
1902 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BURR, JESSICA LACE
5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
2107 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071032
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL
2120 CHESTNUT STREET BLDG 2, APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CURTIS, MARY ELIZABETH
10063 MOORE ROAD OOTEWALTH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, LISA YVETTE
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DIAZ, SELVIN
5418 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUPRE, MELISSA A
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY APT 2 DAYTON, 373212874
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE
2909 REBECCA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
1318 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAIRE, ALLISON NICHOLE
1708 SOUTH HAWTHORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374023421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERRERA, BRENDA ELIZABETH
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
HOGAN, GLENN TOUCHTON
3110 IDLE WILD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOWELL, MIKEL DONAVAN
6726 HARVEST RUN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE
4116 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KELLOGG, RICHELL LASHAY
295 SKYLAND DRIVE DALLAS, 30132
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LEE, LADARIUS LAMAR
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MALONE, EPIPHANY MICHELLE
4508 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN
154 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
3504 E CREST DR APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374064421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062429
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OLIVER, SHAYLEY TREASURE GRACE
3880 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON
3107 CRESTON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37307
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, GARY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REYNOLDS, RICHARD KEVIN
2610 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
RICHMOND, TIMOTHY KENT
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213430
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
ROGERS, ERIC MARQUIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
526 SEQUOIA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS
60 GROVE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
7505 IRON GATE DRIVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER
2505 ACROSS THE STREET FROM HOWARD HIGHSCHOOL CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ANTONIO DESHAWN
3033 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPEARS, WICKLIFFE RUTLEDGE
3224 ENCLAVE BAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING (49/35)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
STEWART, KYRE CHEVELLE
647 HUGH ALLISON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS, MYQUISE O SHEA
1612 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THOMAS, TYE CHARLES
1182 BRITSVILLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 32771
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TILSON, COREY LAMONT
4298 HALLS CHAPEL RD CRANDALL, 37711
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (MURRAY CO GA)
VAZQUIEZ, MARCO TULIO RENOJ
2008 E 22ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, RESHOD DOMINIQUE
1120 MCBRIEN RD Chattanooga, 374123238
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
152 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054723
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111901
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY)
WOODLEY, JASMINE L
7822 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CORY TANNER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
|
|BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURR, JESSICA LACE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CARSON, DEMETRICE TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CURTIS, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DIAZ, SELVIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/03/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DUPRE, MELISSA A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HERRERA, BRENDA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOGAN, GLENN TOUCHTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, ANGELA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KELLOGG, RICHELL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MALONE, EPIPHANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCFADDEN, RUSSELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MURPHY, KORDARRIUS TRAVIONNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OLIVER, SHAYLEY TREASURE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHALCHICK, WILLIAM SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SPEARS, WICKLIFFE RUTLEDGE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING (49/35)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|THOMAS, TYE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/12/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WOODALL, MICHAEL ANTON
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY)
|
|WOODLEY, JASMINE L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2024
Charge(s):
|