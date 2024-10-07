Man Arrested For Theft At Chattanooga High Center For Creative Arts

The Hamilton County School Resource Deputy assigned to Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts was informed by his school administration that an unknown man had stolen property from the school grounds over the course of two Saturdays last month.

The deputy reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that a middle-aged white man driving an older model Ford pickup truck was taking metal pipes and other material from the loading dock area on both occasions.

The materials were being utilized by the school’s theater department for the construction of the stage area. The suspect’s identity was unknown and the truck’s Tennessee license plate was illegible on camera. The suspect information was shared with the Chattanooga Police Department, who furnished an LPR (License Plate Reader) hit on a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description.

Further investigation revealed the displayed tag was registered to William Hill.

School resource deputies located Hill at his home and conducted an interview. At the conclusion of the investigation, probable cause was established, and warrants were taken out for Hill’s arrest. HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit Detectives located Hill earlier on Monday and took him into custody where he is being booked on two counts of theft and two counts of criminal trespassing.