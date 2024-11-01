Woman Who Was Stabbed Multiple Times At Dalton Store Remains In Critical Condition

A woman who was stabbed multiple times in Dalton last Friday remains in critical condition, according to a fundraiser for her.



Katie Hickman said, "My cousin, Kim Gatlin, was at work and was stabbed multiple times by a guy she had recently broken up with.





"She is currently in ICU and has had multiple surgeries to repair her liver and intestines from the stab wounds. More surgeries are possible."



The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Terry Lee Chamlee of 135 Dawn Dr., Calhoun, Ga.

The stabbing happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the Rose’s discount store at 1205 Glenwood Ave. in Dalton.

Police said Chamlee stabbed the victim multiple times before running out of the store. He then turned the knife on himself after being stopped by a Dalton Police Department officer.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The GoFundMe fundraiser is here.

