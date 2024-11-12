80 "Tall And Skinny" Units Planned On Tract Under 4 Acres In Alton Park

A developer is planning 80 "tall and skinny" townhome units on a tract under four acres in Alton Park.

The Alton Park Cottages 2.0 project by LaBella is at 435 W. 35th St. That is off Alton Park Boulevard.

The applicant for a zoning change said, "The project site is currently zoned M-1 (Manufacturing Zone). M-1 does not allow any type of style of dwelling units. As such, the owner is submitting a rezoning application to develop 80 HPR style residential units. To be consistent with surrounding zoning, the application requests RN-3."

HPR stands for Horizontal Property Regimes.

One definition says, "These allow the construction of two houses on one parcel of land. Traditionally HPRs required units to be connected or stacked on top of one another, similar to typical duplexes and condominiums. Today, HPR zoning has paved the way for tall and skinny row house construction."